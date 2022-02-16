Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek’s first State of the City speech was wide ranging. It didn’t include much that was new, but it showed a good grasp of the issues facing the city and a willingness to confront them.
Drnek talked about the exodus of young people from Oneonta — a problem shared by many small cities and rural areas.
He talked of young people he had worked with and said, “I wish many of them had stayed here. Whether they were Oneonta-raised or brought here for their education, I miss them, and it frustrates me that so many of them have moved away. When they’ve left us — most times not to come back — Oneonta’s lost their vitality and promise. Our workforce has been diminished, and the potential of our city for home-grown innovation, creativity and community growth has been set back near zero.”
He said the city, and its business community, “needs to embrace them, nurture them, be prepared to say goodbye (for a bit), giving them time to grow, explore, and learn … but then, we must bring them back home.
Drnek said those young people would bring families and neighborhoods “will blossom and become the gardens of life in our communities.”
He did touch on some keys.
To attract and retain people, he said, the city “needs to close the deal by having good places to live, interesting and inviting social opportunities and a welcoming and supportive community.”
He reiterated his goal, stated during his campaign for mayor and many times since, to bring 1,000 employed people to the city.
We’re not sure about his assertion that marketing is the answer, though we agree it’s a piece of the puzzle.
He called Oneonta’s loss of youthful population “a marketing problem” and said reversing it is “the big sell.”
We agree with his assessment that quality of life, scenery and central location are assets, but we’re glad to see him being realistic about the fact that other cities and villages have those things, too.
His answer is his proposed Oneonta Community Initiative, which, in his words, “is specifically designed to add to our asset inventory in a way that is promotable and adds to our marketability and likelihood of success. It will also engage the community in meaningful, documentable improvements to our neighborhoods and the city.”
That’s a lot of jargon. The upshot is, he wants to help city residents make a good thing better by giving incentives for them to improver their corners of the city.
We like the idea of that partnership and will be interested to see its implementation and we hope city residents will take him up on his offer to get involved.
It’s good that Drnek, despite a “rose-colored glasses” speech, showed real recognition of problems that cannot be solved by marketing — housing, homelessness, child care and elder care.
He talked about how he’s already working with other communities and officials at the city’s two colleges to tackle the problems, and promised more collaboration in the future.
Coordinating all available assets seems, to us, to be the right approach.
There was much more detail in Drnek’s speech, but recognition of problems and first steps toward fixing them were the heart of it.
Together with Drnek’s innate enthusiasm, we think it’s a good start.
