The U.S. economy is springing back to life as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are also signs of irrational exuberance that could ambush President Joe Biden's recovery agenda.
Weak job growth in April was followed this week by a report showing a rise in the consumer price index, raising fears about inflation. The Federal Reserve downplayed the news, noting that many companies were surprised by the speed of the rebound and faced temporary supply bottlenecks as a result.
The report sent stocks tumbling, but some saw that as a dose of reality.
“Letting some air out of these sky-high valuations is a positive going forward," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth, to The Associated Press.
But signs of froth are everywhere. You may have heard of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, shell companies for sneaking shoddy outfits past regulators and onto stock markets. One variant turned a single New Jersey deli that had just $13,976 in sales last year, according to the Financial Times, into a Hong Kong-backed investment vehicle with a $100 million valuation.
If you're unaware of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, don't worry; they're a f-a-d. But know that in March, a tacky NFT collage of internet minutiae fetched $69 million at a Christie's auction. Not in actual money, but in cryptocurrency. Both are based on a massively overhyped digital ledger called blockchain — pitched as a solution to nearly everything but largely dismissed by major industries.
Cryptocurrency has, however, helped such dubious characters as Tesla CEO Elon Musk cash in. Musk was briefly the world's wealthiest man in January when Tesla stock peaked at nearly $900 a share, giving it a higher market capitalization than Toyota, Volkswagen, Daimler, General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai and Ford combined. Tesla's price-to-earnings ratio rose to nearly 1,700-to-1 (compared to Amazon's 97-to-1, or Apple's 44-to-1).
According to Bloomberg, Tesla sold just under 370,000 vehicles in 2019, while Toyota alone sold 10.7 million, and the lone profitable year of Tesla's existence, 2020, came via government regulatory credits. But Tesla profited again in the first quarter of this year — not from selling cars, but from the credits and the ostensible green energy company's $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin, a digital fool's gold that produces nothing of societal value while guzzling as much energy as nations like Poland and Argentina and spiking the price of tech components that could otherwise be used productively.
It's no coincidence that Bitcoin and ransomware have both soared in 2021; the former is the lifeblood of the latter, which was recently used to derail a major U.S. fuel pipeline, causing gasoline shortages.
Bitcoin's absurd valuation (roughly $49,000 at press time) presumes an ever-growing stream of bagholders for this titanic Ponzi scheme. A survey by Tokyo-based Mizuho Securities suggests about $40 billion from the most recent U.S. stimulus checks was spent on cryptocurrency. The money had massive bipartisan appeal, but critics warned it would be given to people who didn't need it — or would squander it without stimulating the economy.
Musk has used his massive social media presence to relentlessly hype Bitcoin and its dumber cousin, Dogecoin, as headed "to the moon." The latter crypto, invented in 2013 as a joke based on an internet meme, traded for fractions of a penny months ago, but soared to 70 cents after Musk claimed SpaceX would accept it as payment for actual trips into space.
Musk then mocked Dogecoin as "a hustle" while hosting "Saturday Night Live," sending its value plummeting some 50 percent. A curious financial regulator might ask whether Musk, knowing the script ahead of time, sold any Dogecoin at its peak.
This week, Musk announced Tesla was abandoning its acceptance of Bitcoin as payment for its cars, noting its massive environmental toll. This time, he wiped some $365 billion out of crypto markets in mere minutes. With any luck, it will herald the collapse of this mindless, greed-fueled bubble.
