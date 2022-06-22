We applaud the efforts of a pair of retired U.S. Marines who passed through our area Tuesday.
Justin LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, both Gulf War veterans, were about 250 miles into a cross-country trip on U.S. Route 20 when our Joe Mahoney caught up them at the border between Otsego and Schohaarie counties. They are heading to Newport, Oregon, along the nation’s longest road, traveling by foot the entire way, as they raise public awareness about U.S. soldiers listed as missing in action. They expect to complete the trek of more than 3,365 miles by November.
The issue of prisoners of war and military members deemed missing in action has always been there for the families involved, but it took national prominence in the days after the Vietnam conflict. The familiar, black, “POW/MIA” flag became commonplace and, in fact, was officially embraced. In 2019, Congress authorized the flag to be flown at certain locations on all days the U.S. flag is flown. It’s good for us to remember that not all of our service members came home. Not all families got closure.
Kinzer, 44, and LeHew, 52, are employed by a private, not for profit organization called History Flight. Its mission: Assisting the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in locating the remains of U.S. military personnel, wherever they may be.
The organization has been instrumental in finding the remains of 160 service members since 2003. One of its most recent successes was zeroing in on the remains of Lt. Richard Horrigan, whose plane was shot down behind enemy lines just 19 days before Nazi Germany surrendered to the allied forces to end World War II in Europe. Yes, the government and private partners have not given up on men missing 70 years or more.
History Flight, through the funds that it raises, arranges for the transportation of the remains and ensures the soldiers receive a proper burial.
LeHew, chief operating officer for History Flight, said he and Kinzer sensed the time was right to do a cross-country walk to raise funds for the organization, as pandemic restrictions were being eased both domestically and internationally, allowing the search missions to continue after they faced limitations for more than two years. “We can start sending our teams out again for the U.S. government,” he said. “Everybody is trying to get back to work and America is kind of waking up a little bit, and that means the international M.I.A. search and recovery operations are picking up now.”
That’s good to hear, and we hope people will support the work. The two expressed a deep obligation to do all that can be done to ensure families can be reunited with the loved ones lost in wars even decades ago.
According to the Department of Defense, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and the Gulf Wars, among other conflicts.
We wonder how many people had any idea about that. The number surprised us.
“Prior to the 1980s, it was not an all-volunteer force,” Kinzer noted. “These folks were told by their country to join the military and fight its battles. They willingly went and did this. and part of the deal was: We’re never going to leave you behind. But we as a country haven’t really fulfilled that to the extent that we should. and that’s why this is a worthy cause.”
He added: “These are Americans, and they deserve to be buried on American soil and shouldn’t just be left where they are.”
Yes, they do.The MIA Accounting Agency has welcomed the assistance offered by groups such as History Flight.
“They need all the help they can get because they couldn’t make a dent in this if they had the next 400 years” due to the large number of missing service personnel, LeHew said.
For more information or to make a donation, visit https://historyflight.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.