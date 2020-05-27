It's hard to say what the economic rebound from the coronavirus-induced business shutdowns will look like. People all over the world are figuring that out, and will be for some time.
We're encouraged, though, by local officials who are taking action.
Rather than waiting for the state or federal governments to come to the rescue, municipal officials are launching plans of their own. They're small efforts that will likely have small impacts, but the cumulative efforts have real potential to make a difference.
One of those efforts is in the village of Cooperstown, where the Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to allow outdoor vending from Tuesday, June 1, through Monday, Oct. 12.
The board adopted the resolution as part of its existing special events law, dubbing the season the Cooperstown Outdoors Special Event.
It's an innovative way of helping small businesses to get back into buisiness, and for customers to shop in a safer, more socially distant environment.
The outdoor vending in the village's commercial and business districts will require that businesses apply for a free permit and provide insurance that covers the vendors and the village. In exchange, businesses can sell merchandise in front of their own businesses and on village sidewalks in certain locations, similar to permits used by restaurants during the summer, or by all businesses during the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's Induction Weekend in July.
It's a blueprint Cooperstown already had in place because of its unique position as a major tourist attraction. It's something other communities should look at.
Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh noted that local merchants will lose opportunities tied to the big crowds that usually attend induction ceremonies and other events at the Baseball Hall.
"This at least lets us begin a process and we'll stay flexible and see what else we can do this summer to support our community," she said.
Tillapaugh said the sidewalk vending has been popular with restaurants in the village and may be crucial for them this summer, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo's edicts on reopening the state from the "On Pause" executive orders during the pandemic limit the number of diners allowed inside.
Similarly, Oneonta's "Survive and Thrive" task force, brought into being by Mayor Gary Herzig, shows real promise for the community.
"What I said to them was, 'we need results,''' Herzig told us. "People are in the water. We need to throw them a life preserver. We can't be sitting around talking about it."
The key to the task force's momentum, in our view, is that people are buying into it. What started with a pair of city council members, recruited by Herzig, has quickly grown to more than 30 people and the formation of committees focused on getting things done.
"I can't say enough about the people of this city," Herzig said. "The business owners, the people who work for the city, the council members, everybody has pitched in together and set aside their turf wars and the things we disagree about so that we can work together."
That's the spirit that's needed to recover from the crisis and we hope it will continue. We applaud those in all our communities who are working to make things better.
*Headline corrected at 8:23 a.m. May 28, as the wrong headline initially appeared on this story.
