What did we learn from Tuesday’s elections?
First, we learned people were motivated to vote. The election was undecided as we wrote this, though former Vice President Joe Biden held the Electoral College edge and a 2.8 million popular vote lead.
What we know for sure is that Biden collected more votes than anyone in history and that President Donald Trump collected more than any previous Republican candidate. Efforts to get out the vote — in the face of a pandemic that made it safer to stay home — were clearly successful.
Trump’s numbers bring us to the second thing we learned: The GOP is more intertwined with Trump than many thought.
Traditional Republicans very publicly rejected Trump in the lead-up to the election, with some such as former Ohio Gov. John Kasich endorsing Biden and a GOP group, The Lincoln Project, running ads against the incumbent.
They don’t like Trump’s incivility, his divisiveness. They don’t like how Trump ran up record budget deficits while at the head of a party that has long championed balanced budgets.
Voters showed they don’t mind Trump’s erratic behavior and crassness. They showed that budget deficits don’t matter to them. They stood by their man.
Closer to home, we didn’t so much learn as reaffirm that our region is what it always was — a bastion of moderate Republicanism.
Incumbent GOP Assembly members John Salka (121st District), Brian Miller (101st District) and Chris Tague (102nd District) all won reelection. A little farther west, Joe Angelino, a Republican who has stated a desire to work toward the middle, won the 122nd District, where he will replace another moderate Republican, Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, who will retire at the end of the year.
One of the area’s state Senate seats will likely follow that trend, as the 51st District seat occupied nearly from time immemorial by Republican Sen. James Seward will go to the Seward-approved Peter Oberacker.
It’s all very familiar.
We were glad to see U.S. Rep Antonio Delgado appears to have held on in the 19th Congressional District, though our region didn’t help him much. Delgado has worked hard to forge relationships across political and geographic lines, and shown that moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans really aren’t so far apart.
We learned that early voting is not only possible, it’s practical and a very good idea.
Perhaps the pandemic played a part in the popularity of early voting. Perhaps more people voted simply because it was so much easier to do so when not locked into a period of 15 hours during a single day. Whatever the reasons for individual people, thousands of voters in our four counties took the opportunity to cast ballots before Election Day.
If democracy is the goal, making it easier for people to vote should be a means toward that end. Early voting has proven itself as a valuable tool.
And, we learned that pre-election pollsters are not getting better at their jobs.
Maybe it’s a flaw in their science. Maybe voters aren’t being straight with pollsters who interrupt their dinner with annoying lists of questions. Whatever the reason, the pre-election polls, including the big averages that should be insulated from outliers, got some things very wrong for the second presidential election in a row. We wonder if they can regain relevance, let alone credibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.