We’re all in favor of new voices and ideas in government, and in other groups, for that matter. But what do you do when no one steps up?
That’s something the city of Oneonta is dealing with as its Charter Review Committee looks at possible changes to the charter.
The committee discussed term limits for boards and commissions during its Monday, March 20, meeting.
During a Feb. 21 Common Council meeting, the Charter Review Committee brought forward an idea to allow people to serve on a committee, commission or board for more than the current three-term limit if they are approved with a supermajority of the council. Other members of the council balked at that idea and said they were in favor of not changing the term limits.
We understand the desire for term limits, especially in the case of such appointed boards and commissions. We’re less inclined to support them for elected positions, where voters have the opportunity to end someone’s time in office every time there’s an election.
But the Charter Review Committee seems to be facing the reality that people are not exactly knocking the doors down, trying to get seats on boards or commissions.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, who is the council liaison on the airport commission, and City Clerk Kerriann Harrington, who is also the airport manager, shared their frustration with the lack of an airport commission.
“The airport commission is a five-member board and we have two members,” Harrington said. “They have not met since August.”
Carson said they recruited one of the members, who is not a city resident, because he is an airport engineer. The city code allows one member of the airport commission to be a non-resident. “We needed his expertise,” Carson said.
We don’t know that former members of the Airport Commission left because they were term-limited, but capping the service of interested and experienced people — especially when there’s no one to replace them — seems like a bad idea. The airport is too important to be neglected.
Charter Review Committee chair and Common Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, also said it’s difficult to find people to serve on the board of electrical examiners and the board of examining plumbers.
While other council members were not in favor of changing the charter during the Feb. 21, meeting, Scott Harrington said other questions about term limits were not answered.
The committee would like to know from other council members how long a person must be out of office before they can be returned to the board, commission or ad hoc committee, what the term of office is and if a board has vacancies how long can they be there before someone can be reappointed.
Those are good questions.
Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said the term of office is defined as three years unless otherwise stated, and after three consecutive terms the person can’t serve on the board, but it doesn’t say if they are partial or full-terms of office.
Lipari Shue also said the committee needed guidance from the full council on if they thought a person could go back on a board or commission following a time off the board and how much time that should be.
That’s something that should be clear, and Common Council members should provide that guidance.
We also urge the full council to approve the reasonable proposal to allow the supermajority exception to term limits or articulate a good reason why it should not happen. It’s a compromise that does not do away with the term limits, but leaves an opening to make sure boards and commissions are not crippled — as the Airport Commission is — by a lack of members.
Term limits for the sake of term limits serve no one. No commission or board should go without members simply because the law requires interested, active members to step aside and leave an empty chair.
