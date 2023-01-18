It’s right that the U.S. Justice Department should investigate President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified documents, but let’s not pretend Biden’s behavior in this matter is the same as that of his predecessor.
To be clear, it’s a serious matter in both cases. There’s a reason such documents are restricted, and the information they contain needs to be protected.
The first fault here, in both cases, would seem to be in a system that does not keep better track of the whereabouts of such documents. How could someone not notice that documents were missing during the six years since Biden left the vice presidency? How could there not have been an inventory of what documents were in the possession of Donald Trump, so they could be accounted for before he left The White House?
How are such documents ever allowed to leave secure and controlled circumstances? We hope the investigations into both men shed some light on that.
But the cases of two presidents, both in magnitude and apparent intent, are radically different.
It’s not yet clear how many classified documents were discovered in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank in Washington, as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices.
Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said it was “a small number” and later said a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search at Biden’s home. In both cases, it was Biden’s staff that alerted officials of the discovery.
About 300 classified documents, some labeled “Top Secret,” have been recovered, so far, from Trump, and not with his cooperation.
National Archives representatives knew Trump had taken records that properly belonged in federal custody after he no longer headed the government, and made efforts to retrieve them.
Fifteen boxes of records containing some classified material were eventually transferred from Trump’s Florida home. Trump and his representatives claimed that was all there were.
But it wasn’t true.
A few months later, investigators from the Justice Department and FBI visited Mar-a-Lago to get more information about classified materials taken to Florida. Federal officials also served a subpoena for some documents believed to be at the estate.
In August 2022, FBI agents conducted a search and retrieved 33 boxes from Mar-a-Lago. The search came after lawyers for Trump provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned. About 100 classified documents were found after Trump’s lawyers certified they were not there.
And that’s where the cases turn down different roads.
We can understand that mistakes get made. When packing up years’ worth of accumulated stuff from a place, things can get put in the wrong place. We also assume neither Biden nor Trump did his own packing.
But the difference between quickly alerting authorities of the discovery of a small amount of records and the willful concealment of hundreds of them is a different matter. One signals penance. The other, bad intent.
After the Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump unleashed a wild series of excuses and painted himself as a victim.
It will be interesting to see what the dual Justice Department investigations, led by special counsels, will turn up, and whether charges will be filed in either case.
In the end, we suspect, Trump will pay no legal price for his malfeasance, nor Biden for his carelessness.
We’d sure like to see those Trump lawyers sanctioned for their false sworn statements, though.
Both men are far more likely to pay a political price.
The records scandal is just another factor in the diminishing political power of Trump, from whom Republicans are steadily turning away.
And it’s an unforced error for Biden, at a time when his approval ratings were starting to improve as price inflation has softened and some of his programs had begun to gain popularity.
It’s a sure bet that political rivals of both men will hammer them with the issue. In the end, it could well be other presidential nominees in both parties who benefit most from the actions — intentional or not — of both men.
