Fifty years is a great run for any event, and Delhi’s Fair on the Square is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
The every-Friday-in-July festival opened its golden anniversary season with events including a parade and fireworks Friday, July 7.
A constant through those five decades is Wylla Rabeler, who helped organize the first Fair on the Square and is still a member of the committee, June Barriger, co-chair of the Fair on the Square planning committee, said. Rabeler was honored Friday as the grand marshal of the parade.
Like any community event, the Fair on the Square requires a lot of work behind the scenes. Those who attend the gathering see the finished product, complete with musical performances, activities for children, and vendors selling food and other items.
What they don’t see is a year of planning, communicating and fundraising. Bands don’t just show up. Vendors don’t wander onto the site and decide to sell things. Activities don’t spontaneously appear.
No, those things happen because volunteers have been making them happen for 50 years.
The fair began in 1973 when then-Mayor Eleanor Volante wanted a way to bring the community back together and raise funds after flooding caused heavy damage in 1972, Barriger told our reporter. Since that time, a rotating cast of committee members has been making sure the popular festival happens.
Barriger said she has been a member of the committee for six years and the committee could always use more members to serve on its subcommittees.
The committee is made up of 14 individual volunteers and those from area organizations, including the Delhi EMS and Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, Delhi Rotary, Delhi Masonic Lodge, and Delhi Women’s and Men’s Club. Some of those organizations have been partners since the beginning.
Delhi’s iconic Courthouse Square was the subject of a 1951 Saturday Evening Post cover often mistakenly attributed to Norman Rockwell, but actually painted by another artist, Stevan Dohanos. It looks much the same now as it did then, and especially on Fridays in July, when the Delaware County Community band plays marches and airs for an audience that crowds benches to listen.
Friday’s kickoff, aided by favorable weather, brought a large crowd to experience all the goings-on. It was small-town America on display.
The fair serves as a sort of homecoming event, with people retuning to visit each year. It’s a popular meeting spot for Delaware Academy alumni celebrating class reunions. This year, the committee invites people to put a push-pin into a map to see the distance some people have traveled to visit the fair.
Barriger said her favorite part is watching the reunions. “I’m kind of a people person and I like seeing friends, classmates, families get back together.,” she said. “I love seeing the expressions on their faces. I love that people gather together at the Fair on the Square.”
The committee is looking for people to submit photos from previous Fair on the Square events that they can post on its Facebook page. Photos, stating the year and what was happening, can be emailed to delhifots@gmail.com.
There are still three Fridays left for this year’s fair, and we recommend a visit.
The fair is held on the Courthouse Square in the village of Delhi every Friday evening in July from 5 to 9 p.m. Coming weeks will include a petting zoo, rock wall climbing, radio-controlled cars, food and a soapbox derby July 28.
We congratulate the many committee members who have kept a cherished community event going for 50 years and wish then many more.
