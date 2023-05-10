Since the U.S. Supreme Court made the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last June, women’s reproductive rights have been the topic of countless debates throughout our country. Many in our industry have weighed in.
For the most part, our editorial board has remained silent on the topic of women’s health. But today we won’t.
The decades-long fight to make birth control pills available over the counter has gained real traction as advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration met this week to review drug-maker Perrigo’s application to sell Opill, a birth-control pill, without a prescription.
We hope the application is approved, and further, hope an approval decision will push other pill makers to seek over-the-counter sales.
The FDA is expected to make a decision on the matter this summer.
The FDA’s decision won’t apply to other birth control pills, only Opill, which has been approved by the FDA for prescription use for 50 years.
Hormone-based birth control pills have been around since the 1960s and have proven themselves to be a safe family planning option for women ever since. But, like any other medication, hormone-based birth controls carry some risk.
Many birth control pills on the market contain both progesterone to prevent pregnancy and estrogen which makes periods lighter and more regular but also carriers the risk of rare blood clots.
Opill is a progesterone-only pill, making it a much safer option for over-the-counter use but, because it does not include estrogen, it is important the user takes it at the same time each day or it becomes less effective.
The FDA has already voiced some concerns as to whether users would be able to follow instructions on the label and if those who are at a higher risk for complications would opt out of using the product.
We should note, it is not uncommon for prescription medications to make the switch to over-the-counter availability. Not long ago, you could only get Prilosec, Flonase and Narcan nasal spray with a prescription.
The FDA has to weigh the risk versus benefit carefully and we appreciate the gravity of the decision to be made. But we also feel compelled to point out, emergency contraceptives such as Plan B (commonly referred to as the morning after pill) have already been approved for over-the-counter sales after previously requiring a prescription.
We do not see the logic in allowing the purchase of Plan B to be made over-the-counter, but not birth control pills which provide more affordable protection against unplanned pregnancy than the $50 per pill needed to purchase after-the-fact emergency contraception.
We find it unsettling that even after decades of proven efficacy and safety, a prescription is still required to purchase birth control pills in our country while more than 100 other countries have eliminated that requirement.
Transportation difficulties, the cost of meeting with a practitioner and a lack of appointment availability all make obtaining a prescription for birth control difficult for adult women and teens who wish to postpone starting a family.
We believe these barriers are unnecessary and New York lawmakers seem to agree.
Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that would allow trained pharmacists to write prescriptions for self-administered hormonal contraceptives such as oral birth control pills to New Yorkers after an individual completes a self-screening risk assessment questionnaire. The law will take effect in Nov. 2024.
If the FDA this summer comes to what we believe is the right decision and approves Opill for over-the-counter sales, the new legislation as it pertains to prescription birth control bills won’t matter. But, it’s nice to know New York isn’t waiting around for someone else to do the right thing.
