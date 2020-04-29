Just two months ago, unemployment sat at 3.5 percent in the U.S.
Then cornoavirus hit the country hard. Many businesses had to shut their doors, at least temporarily, and lay off their workers.
In reaction to the surge in unemployment, the state and federal governments expanded access to benefits because of the pandemic.
We applaud the effort to make sure those who are impacted by coronavirus are able to get their full paycheck. But, there’s a problem with the federal government providing an extra $600, regardless of income, to all those unemployed because of COVID-19. For some, there is a huge incentive not to go back to work.
In New York, the maximum state benefit is $504. Add the $600 from the federal government, and it means some people are collecting $1,104 per week by not working.
Someone who was working full time and making minimum wage in New York would usually make $472 per week. Regular unemployment would provide $236. If you add in the extra $600, a minimum-wage worker will get $836 per week, $364 more than they would get if they return to the job.
Because of this, some people are asking to be furloughed or laid off, or are refusing to go back to work if their employer asks them to return.
That is especially worrisome for businesses that have been approved for the federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans, which can be forgiven if the employer meets certain criteria.
Business owners “have to spend that money on salaries, health care and rent or mortgage. So what’s happened is the employees ... are getting more money at home not working than they would be getting paid and returning to work or paid and staying home,” Kevin Luibrand, an Albany-based lawyer, told the Albany Times Union earlier this month. “So there’s no incentive for employees to want to be returned to the payroll. As a result, the employers aren’t going to be able to spend down the PPP money.”
In an interview with the Times Union, Mathew Tully, a lawyer at one of Albany’s largest law firms, said his business has seen some of the same problems, and he’s also hearing about the issue from clients who own small businesses.
“Many businesses have employees coming in and saying ‘Can you please furlough me?’” Tully said. “It’s creating a major problem for companies that are in limbo. ... We’re not like a restaurant or a diner where we’re completely shut down.”
An employer can notify the state Department of Labor if an employee refuses to return to his or her job or the payroll, and the benefits can be rescinded. But that reporting is not mandated, and some employers fear having to rehire an employee who is disgruntled because he or she lost an opportunity to make more money not collecting a check, the Times Untion reported. Employers also must pay higher unemployment insurance rates if they lay off more workers for longer periods.
“The government has motivated people to collect benefits and stay home rather than work, which will keep our unemployment numbers high for months to come,” he said.
That never should have happened. The program should have been set up to make up the difference between what unemployment provides and the original paycheck, with a maximum federal benefit of $600. The government should never discourage people from returning to work if they are able.
