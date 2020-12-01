The news this week that the state does not have enough money to aid schools should be a real wake-up call to Congress — especially Republicans in the Senate who seem not to think aid to states and municipalities is needed.
As CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney reported this week, upstate school districts are facing cuts of 20% in their state funding.
"Those 20 percent withholds are far more damaging the longer you go into the school year," said David Little, executive director of the Rural Schools Association of New York State.
The Cuomo administration is grappling with its own budgetary crisis — an $8.7 billion deficit that looms at a time when revenues are depressed and unemployment is elevated well above pre-pandemic levels.
We see similar losses of revenue in our counties, towns, cities and villages.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has avoided making deep cuts to state agencies, banking on the state acquiring a major bailout from a second round of stimulus funding being negotiated by congressional leaders.
But there's little sign the stalemate over that funding is going to end soon.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the need to pass another coronavirus stimulus package, saying there was “no reason” that Congress can’t pass one by the end of the year the day before a bipartisan group of senators said they plan to introduce new legislation.
McConnell said Monday, “There is no reason — none — why we should not deliver another major pandemic relief package to help the American people through what seems poised to be the last chapters of this battle.”
There is a reason, though, and it's because McConnell won't budge on aid for states and municipalities.
Such aid is included in a bill passed by the House of Representatives and, to her credit, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to budge, too. New York Sen. Charles Schumer, leader of the Democratic minority in the Senate, has taken up the cause there, but does not have the votes to get it done.
A wild card in this whole situation is lame duck President Donald Trump. There's no telling what he will do.
Before the election, Trump backed a second payment of $1,200 to individual Americans, but left Congressional negotiations to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. There's no telling how much appetite the administration has for spending money, now that votes are no longer at stake.
What we do know is that schools have fought to maintain services — including delivery of meals to kids who might not otherwise get them — and will be in dire straits in aid does not come from somewhere.
Adding to the bad financial news for school administrators, the state Education Department revealed Nov. 6 that the districts would not be eligible for transportation aid during the period from March to June when schools shifted to remote learning in response to a Cuomo executive order.
"Districts have been incurring these costs in good faith to comply with what the state asked of them," said Robert Lowry, deputy director for advocacy of the New York State Council of School Superintendents. "It was also the right thing to do."
It was the right thing to do, and our federal government needs to do the right thing now.
