With the COVID-19 pandemic raging through much of the nation — but largely contained here in New York — we were disappointed that two local fire departments chose to ignore warnings from health professionals and hold mass gatherings.
Fire departments in Downsville and East Branch hosted "field days," events that traditionally provide entertainment such as carnivals or live music to draw crowds and raise money for the departments.
Delaware County Public Health issued letters to the organizers of the events, as well as several others, urging them not to proceed with the gatherings. Organizers of the Stamford Flag Day Parade and the Delaware County Fair complied, and the Hancock Fire Department compromised by scaling its plans back to just a fireworks display.
The East Branch Fire Department went ahead with its event on July 4 and 5, over the objections of both the Health Department and the town government.
"We recognize the importance of fire department fundraisers, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, we recommended they didn't have it," town of Hancock Supervisor Jerry Vernold told us.
Without the authority to stop the event, Vernold did what he could to make it safer, obtaining 750 face masks and eight gallons of hand sanitizer for attendees.
We have no idea if any of it was used.
In Downsville, where the field days had the added draw of a demolition derby, Fire Chief Sterling Murphy told us the event "went off really well" and the department made money.
Murphy told us conditions of a permit from the state Health Department required organizers to post signs asking attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. "We strongly recommended people wear masks," Murphy said. "Some people did and some people didn't." When asked about the percentage of mask use, Murphy told us he "couldn't say for sure."
The thing is, social media exist and there are lots of photos of Downsville's event out there for anyone to see. We saw them. We saw lots of people, sitting or standing next to each other, and not a mask in sight.
Not surprisingly, Delaware County Public Health received complaints about the blatant disregard for health and safety. "Numerous" complaints, according Public Health Programs Manager Heather Warner, who has done outstanding work keeping county residents updated with news and safety information during the pandemic.
Tina Molé, chairwoman of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, said she has received "several hundred" complaints about non-compliance with face covering restrictions, though it was not clear that they were all related to the events in question.
While we criticize the very bad judgment of the organizations that went ahead with these events, we place some blame at the feet of state regulators, too.
As Murphy noted, his department needed a permit to hold the event. It also needed a permit to sell beer, which it obtained. State officials had two opportunities to either stop a potentially dangerous event or to provide the resources to enforce state regulations. They did not take those opportunities. They accepted the fees, signed off on the paperwork and, apparently, turned their heads.
Molé touched on that issue, telling us that a lack of guidance on enforcement has been frustrating for local governments.
It's a shame that a public health crisis has become a political issue, and that scofflaws view themselves as brave or rebellious when they're really being stupid and irresponsible, courting a disease that has already killed some of their neighbors.
Government at all levels needs to step up to address dangerous behavior and people in positions of responsibility need to exercise some of that responsibility.
