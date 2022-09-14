Most of our area quietly got a new congressman Tuesday.
Former Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan was sworn in along with a couple other winners of recent special elections. He replaces Antonio Delgado as the representative for the 19th Congressional District. Delgado, as most will recall, resigned the seat to become New York’s lieutenant governor.
Ryan was elected to Congress in an Aug. 23 special election.
While exciting for the new representatives and their supporters, the arrival of a handful of representatives lacked the attention that will be focused on the nation’s capital in January, when dozens of new representatives and a few new senators take up their posts.
We wish Rep. Ryan well, though his time with us will be short. Redistricting will put him in the 18th District in the new year, and it is in that district that he is running for election in November. Here in the new 19th District, We’re already seeing a contentious race between Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro, a Republican who lost to Ryan in the special election, and Broome County lawyer Josh Riley, a Democrat.
But, back to our current congressman.
Ryan told The Daily Freeman on Tuesday, “The gravity and the weight of the responsibility of the job has certainly set in and I’m very proud and humbled to be here.”
We can imagine there must be some awe attached to taking an office in or adjacent to the U.S. Capitol, an iconic beacon of our democracy in the city where so much of our history lives and has lived.
“I’m really proud of the message our community sent in the special election and the fact that we stood up at a really important moment in our country and community, fighting for freedom and reproductive rights,” Ryan told The Freeman. “To carry on that fight on behalf of all our constituents is very humbling.”
We got an idea, Tuesday, what Ryan’s first committee assignment will be. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House Democratic Steering & Policy Committee has recommended Ryan to serve on the House Armed Services Committee.
“Congressman Pat Ryan comes to the House having served as an Army intelligence officer and as a long-time advocate for America’s veterans — both in and out of office,” Pelosi said in a prepared statement. “A graduate of West Point and a decorated veteran of two combat tours in Iraq, Congressman Ryan’s life of service reflects his deep-seated belief in duty. Our nation’s heroes in uniform will be well-served by his energetic, devoted leadership on the House Armed Services Committee.”
“This is a moment of immense consequence and challenge for our country — I believe it is truly an all-hands-on-deck moment for our democracy,” Ryan said on the floor of the House. “And I pledge that I will fight every single day — with every ounce of my being — to deliver for the people of New York’s 19th District, and to renew trust and faith in our great nation.” With about two weeks left in the session, there’s doesn’t seem to be a lot Ryan is going to be able to do. But we like the attitude.
Ryan planned to open his first district office in Kingston, and his website listed local offices in Oneonta and Delhi, where Delgado had offices.
Our time with Rep. Ryan will be fleeting, but after months of having no representation in the House, we’re glad to have him there.
