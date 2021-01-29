The report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that the Cuomo administration undercounted COVID-19 fatalities at nursing homes is certainly interesting.
James said Thursday that data from facilities revealed the actual number of deaths may be as much as 50% higher than previously reported. We need to find out if that’s true.
James said “preliminary data” obtained by her office suggests that many nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in the Department of Health’s published total nursing home death data.
We need to know if that’s true and if it was deliberate.
Certainly, it’s inconsistent with the practice of attributing other COVID deaths to the home counties of victims, regardless of the location in which they died.
Earlier this week, data from the state Health Department showed nearly 9,000 residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities had died from the infection.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker has been getting pressure from lawmakers to reveal the total number of nursing home patient deaths, but his agency has not yet done so — part of a pattern of lack of transparency from the Cuomo administration that began long before the pandemic.
The reaction of Republicans, who have long wanted to use nursing home deaths to dent Cuomo’s popularity, was predictable and not helpful.
Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, called for Zucker’s resignation.
Ortt criticized the Health Department, accusing the agency of “betraying the public trust,” suggesting the best way to repair the damage is for Zucker to step down.
It might very well be the right thing for Zucker to resign. But shouldn’t we do some digging first?
Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Schenevus, echoed his leader, saying: “Both Governor Cuomo and his Health Commissioner have dodged questions relating to COVID related deaths in our nursing homes, hidden the true statistics, and advanced policies that contributed to increased casualties.
He, too, called for Zucker’s resignation.
Given Oberacker’s own record on COVID-19 — being the lone vote on the Otsego County Board of Representatives last year to throw open the doors off businesses as the pandemic was exploding and, more recently, calling for the restoration of high school sports while people die of COVID in his district each day — we think he should sit this one out.
Let’s have hearings on the matter and find out the truth. Real hearings, with legislative Democrats casting a wary eye on an administration of their own party.
If resignations, or criminal charges for that matter, are warranted, let’s prove that through a process, not politically motivated media releases.
James, a Democrat like the governor and the majority of legislators, has shown a willingness to do honest investigation. We call on the rest of state government to follow her lead.
