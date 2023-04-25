Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, two of the nation’s best-known news-adjacent personalities (we won’t call them journalists) suddenly found themselves out of jobs Monday.
We won’t miss them.
It’s not yet clear exactly what transgression caused Fox News to — in its words — “part ways” with Carlson. He has been spewing hateful nonsense on the network for years. Perhaps his key role in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, which cost Fox $787.5 million, was part of it. Carlson was one of the prime promoters of Donald Trump’s stolen election fantasy, but was also outed in legal documents as having believed none of it.
Fox can’t be happy about losing that much money, but it’s notable that other prominent promoters of the Big Lie — Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo — are still employed by the network.
It’s clear Carlson didn’t see it coming. At the close of his Friday broadcast, he said, “We’ll be back Monday.” It turned out to be his last falsehood on that particular network.
We have to wonder if his whitewashing of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters played a role. His laughable rewriting of history was a miserably failed attempt at gaslighting a populace that still has vivid memories of that day.
Maybe the firing is related to a lawsuit from former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, who claims she was bullied on Carlson’s show and that the host fostered a hostile work environment.
Carlson was also in the midst of negotiating a new contract. Maybe Fox just wanted to save some money to help offset that settlement debt.
It’s easier to pinpoint the catalyst for Don Lemon’s downfall.
Like Fox, CNN said it had “parted ways” with Lemon, but it’s obvious the network sent the popular anchor on his way.
Lemon had been on shaky ground, removed from CNN’s primetime lineup, since offering the opinion that Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, 51, wasn’t in her “prime.” As incredulous female co-anchors looked on, Lemon said, “A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”
The comment was in response to Haley’s ridiculous and agist proposal that all politicians older than 75 should be tested for mental competency, but still...
Lemon apologized for the remarks. He was suspended briefly and later popped up on a CNN morning show. It was a pretty good fall from grace even before the other shoe dropped Monday.
It’s also possible the network decided Lemon, who rose to stardom as an anti-Trump voice during the previous regime, was no longer a great fit.
At the root of both flameouts, no doubt, is ego. Carlson was, far and away, Fox’s biggest star. Lemon owned a coveted hour in CNN’s primetime lineup. Both men spoke to millions of viewers each night they were on the air.
Carlson, in particular, seemed to have been high on his own supply, spinning wild conspiracy theories and picking fights with everybody and everything he thought would play well with the fringe crowd to which he catered. He probably thought he was too important to get fired.
Bill O’Reilly seemed to believe that, too. And Glenn Beck. Fox showed them otherwise.
A changing environment at CNN probably did not help Lemon’s cause.
With Fox moving further to the political right to protect its position from startup networks even further on that fringe, and with MSNBC securing its position on the political left, CNN CEO Chris Licht has seemed to foster a more news-oriented atmosphere, less confrontational and partisan. Confrontational and partisan are pretty good descriptions of Lemon.
While the firings were newsworthy because of the notoriety of the personalities involved, they really won’t change much. Different talking heads will fill TV screens during those hours and the main mission of both networks — making money — will remain the same.
But it’s fun to see the mighty fall once in a while, isn’t it?
