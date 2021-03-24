Spring is here.
Most of the snow has melted and it is time to clean up our yards and gardens from the long, cold winter.
But until the grass is fully green, the flowers are in full bloom and the trees are fully decked out in their greenery, people should not start burning yard debris.
The state has issued its yearly brush burning ban through May 14 in an attempt to prevent wildfires.
"While wildfires are more visible in the western part of the country, the start of spring brings an increased risk of wildfires right here in New York," state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a media release "In an effort to protect our communities and natural resources, New York prohibits residential burning for two months starting on March 16, when dry conditions are highest. Help DEC put safety first and continue to reduce the number of wildfires in New York’s communities by following the burn ban.”
While there have been a few small grassfires reported in the area already this year, the risk of fire is growing. When temperatures are warmer and the fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and be spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. DEC tracks the fire danger, which is now low across the state. The risk level can be seen at www.dec.ny.gov/lands/68329.html.
Open burning of debris is the largest cause of spring wildfires in New York state, according to the DEC. In 2020, DEC forest rangers extinguished 192 wildfires that burned more than 1,122 acres. In addition, members of local fire departments, many of whom are volunteers, often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal burning.
New York enacted restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur. Burning of garbage and leaves is prohibited year-round.
After May 14, residents can burn without a permit. The exceptions in our area are the towns of Andes, Colchester, Hancock and Middletown. They have been designated “fire towns” because they are in or on the boundaries of the Catskill Park.
But once burning is allowed, residents must be smart about burning.
First and foremost, never leave any fire unattended. Also make sure any fire is completely out, dousing it with water, dirt or sand to ensure no embers can escape an spark a wildfire.
The same goes for campfires. There are limits to what fires are allowed. Campfires must be less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter. Small cooking fires are also allowed. Only charcoal or clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.
And it’s not just fires you need to be aware of during times of dry weather.
Be careful when tossing cigarette butts, working with items that may spark and, on cold nights, discarding wood stove ashes.
For more details about the law and prevention tips, visit the DEC’s FIREWISE website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/42524.html.
If we all follow DEC guidelines on outdoor burning, we can help protect our local fields, forests and property, and give a break to our local emergency services workers.
