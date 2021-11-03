As they say, all politics is local, and local voters turned out to let their voices be heard in Tuesday’s election.
To be fair, there were more uncontested lines on the ballot than actual races, but turnout seemed strong even where there were no contests.
We love to see democracy in action.
And in this day of slimy politics, it was nice to see so many cordial races. Especially for mayor in Oneonta, which was ultimately won by Mark Drnek.
Reached Tuesday night, Drnek struck a conciliatory tone.
“I want to acknowledge the campaign Len Carson ran,” he said. “Both of us agreed we would not engage in any negativity. He kept his end of the bargain.”
He said Carson is “a valuable member of Common Council and will remain a valuable member of Common Council.”
We look forward to what Drnek will bring to the table. As we pointed out in our endorsement of Drnek, he has shown positive leadership during the COVID pandemic. He was an active voice on Mayor Herzig’s “Survive then Thrive” taskforce and championed the “Meet me on Main Street” initiative that brought diners and shoppers downtown on Saturdays for outdoor dining, entertainment and deals. He was able to help create a healthy environment to improve the economic situation in Oneonta during a dire time.
As normal, there will be numerous familiar faces serving their communities throughout Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. Very few incumbents were unseated. As of Tuesday night, Otsego County District 2 Rep. Michele Farwell trailed her opponent Jerry Madsen by 46 votes, with 74 absentee ballots issued.
Most new faces are because of retirements. District 4 will have Republican Michelle Catan as representative, as Andrew Stammel, a Democrat, decide not to seek a fourth term. The race for Danny Lapin’s District 13 seat is too close to call with Republican Donald Scanlon leading Democrat Mark Pawkett by just five votes, with 64 absentee ballots outstanding. No matter the result, with the flipping of at least one seat on the county board will give more power to the Republicans.
It did seem, locally and statewide, a more conservative bent was seen, especially in the statewide propositions. Conservatives successfully spread their message to vote against Propositions 1, 3 and 4, which they said would give more power to Democrats and would open the voting process to voter fraud by loosening registration and absentee ballot rules. We don’t believe that would have been the end result if the proposals had passed, but New York, as a whole, bought in and voted the proposals down.
One hotly debated proposal locally, a new highway garage in New Lisbon, was very close. It got 20 more “yes” votes than “no” ones, but there are still 34 potential votes to be tallied. In that case there was a lot of conflicting information about the proposal being spread by both sides.
Not all campaigns were clean. As with most elections, signs were stolen and half truths or outright lies were spread.
But for the most part, candidates should be proud of their campaigns.
And we hope, not so proud that they leave their signs up for months for all to see.
