With the 2022 midterm elections quickly approaching, states are releasing their maps of the newly redesigned congressional and state districts.
And for many of these new maps, we can continue to play “name that shape.”
Redistricting is a practice that happens every 10 years, as population shifts and districts must be redrawn. By law, each district must include the same number of people within a given margin. By rights, they should include people who have common concerns, and quite often those are determined by location, economy and culture.
For more than 200 years, instead of doing what is right by the voters, politicians have been drawing lines to give the party in power even more power. In 1812, Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry signed a bill that created a partisan district in the Boston area that was compared to the shape of a salamander with wings. Ever since then, process of politicians picking their voters, rather than voters picking their representatives, has been known as gerrymandering.
The only bipartisan thing about gerrymandering is that whatever political party is in power will use gerrymandering in its favor.
The Supreme Court sided with the Alabama GOP in a lawsuit that alleged the GOP-backed redistricting plan violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting power of the Black population. A similar suit is underway in Texas, stating the Latino vote was limited.
A lawsuit has been filed in New York by a group of GOP voters saying the plan violates the state’s 2014 anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment. New York lost a seat in Congress because of its slow population growth, and upstate lost population. So it makes sense that new lines would lead to a loss of a Republican district. However, as drawn, the maps will likely give Democrats three more seats in Congress after the elections later this year.
New York certainly failed in its goal to reject gerrymandering.
A bipartisan committee was formed after the amendment to redraw maps without gerrymandering. Hearings gathered public input. And what came out of the committee? Two sets of maps — one backed by the Republicans and one by the Democrats. And with the committee deadlocked, the task was handed to the state Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats. Lawmakers created the maps, which were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat. The maps heavily favored Democrats, which isn’t a surprise.
Gerrymandering has a long tradition in New York. A recent example is the 101st Assembly District. Nicknamed the snake, the thin district was formed in 2012 and stretched through seven counties from New Hartford in Oneida County to the town of Montgomery in Orange County. With the redrawn maps, the snake remains, but its head has shifted southwest so its northern-most point is the town of Brookfield in Madison County. Brookfield is the home of Assemblyman John Salka, a Republican who has served for two terms in the 121st District, a more compact district that included all of Madison, much of Otsego and a few town in Oneida County.
This is not how redistricting should be done. The voters should be put first. A constitutional amendment didn’t work in New York because politics were still involved. A nonpartisian method is needed. There are a lot of smart computer programmers out there. Perhaps one could create a program (if it doesn’t exist yet) where pertinent data could be used to create a starting point for a nonpartisian (not bipartisan) panel to draw the final lines, and incumbency and political registration numbers aren’t factors.
