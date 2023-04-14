It’s hard to remember a more perilous time to be a journalist.
To be clear, this is not in reference to the state of the profession itself — though the massive layoffs in newspapers, magazines and other publications in recent years are nothing to scoff at. No, this is about how dangerous it has become to simply live and work as a journalist.
This is not an attempt to equate the danger of working at a newspaper to that of being a police officer, coal miner or lumberjack. Most journalists do not put their lives on the line on a daily basis. But the atmosphere around the profession has taken a turn for the worse in the past few years.
The latest example of this trend is the arrest and detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia. Gershkovich, an American-born child of Soviet immigrants, had been working as an accredited journalist in Russia for six years when he was arrested on March 29 on charges of espionage. He is the first American journalist to be detained by Russia since the Cold War.
On April 10, the Biden administration formally determined that Gershkovich had been “wrongfully detained,” an elevated designation that allows the State Department to officially work on securing his release.
News of Gershkovich’s arrest comes not long after the imprisonment of basketball star Brittney Griner, who was held for nearly 10 months on similarly suspicious charges before finally being released in a prisoner exchange.
Gershkovich is unfortunately far from the first journalist, foreign or domestic, to be targeted by Russian authorities during the reign of President Vladimir Putin.
In recent years, Russia has established a legislative system that restricts freedom of expression and severely threatens those who work in media and report on public assemblies. That includes a law that requires journalists to wear clearly visible identification of their employer at protests. Russian police are also frequently enabled to severely restrict access to journalists at those types of events.
Reprisals against journalists have become even more severe in the year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As of last November, nine journalists and bloggers were facing criminal charges for allegedly spreading false information about the military according to Amnesty International. Under new legislation, any report containing an anti-war message is liable for prosecution.
These harsher restrictions have led to hundreds of journalists leaving Russia, making it exponentially more difficult and dangerous for any reliable information to come out of the country.
Russia is hardly the only country that has made it a priority to restrict freedom of the press. More than 300 journalists were in custody across the globe as of last December according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, with more than 140 of those arrests taking place in Iran, China and Turkey alone. And while the western hemisphere is generally viewed as being more accepting of a free press, Mexico was the most dangerous country in the world for journalists last year; 11 journalists were killed there in 2022, a total surpassing active war zones such as Ukraine and Syria.
Even in the United States, where people can’t seem to say enough about the importance of the First Amendment, there is reason to be concerned with how the press is treated and viewed. In the 2022 edition of the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, the U.S. ranked 42nd in the world in press freedom.
The threats posed to freedom of the press are not coming from some abstract underworld, either. In some cases, they are being perpetrated by some of the most visible members of our society.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to weaken state laws that have long protected journalists against defamation and frivolous lawsuits, most notably looking to overturn the landmark Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan that limits public officials’ ability to sue publishers for defamation.
When the governor of one of the largest states in the country has such a combative relationship with the press, what kind of message does that send to the general public?
It’s been said that there is nothing more important to a democracy than a well-informed electorate. The more journalists are persecuted and silenced, the more that ideal becomes in danger of being cast aside.
