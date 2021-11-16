A couple bits of heath news, this week, should be alarming.
The first is that, over the past week, new COVID-19 deaths had been reported in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
The second is that almost 11% of those tested in Delaware County — the least-vaccinated county in The Daily Star’s coverage are — were positive for the disease.
Those facts make it clear that the COVID pandemic is not over, and vaccination is as important as ever.
In Chenango County, where Tuesday’s reported death was the 87th, Mayor Shawn Sastri of the city of Norwich has issued a state of emergency because he is concerned about maintaining the staffing needed for response to COVID-19.
That’s a flashback we could have lived without.
Many communities issued states of emergency in the early days of the pandemic, when no vaccine existed and isolation seemed the only way to slow the spread. Obviously, we’ve relaxed since then. We’ve let our guard down.
But COVID-19 is no less deadly than it was then, especially for the unvaccinated. We’ve just gotten used to it. A large minority of the local population has benefitted from the majority who have been vaccinated. The spread has been slowed, despite that alarming infection rate in Delaware County.
As cold weather forces people indoors and in closer proximity to each other, and as fall and winter holidays bring us together for gatherings of family and friends, we can expect another spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Of course, the problem is compounded by those who refuse vaccinations for political reasons or who have bought into the nonsense of those with political motives. We doubt commonsense will ever penetrate of lot of those folks.
Health officials are also concerned about a spike in cases of the more familiar flu, a disease which, while less virulent than COVID-19, can still be deadly.
Cases of the flu — and many other communicable diseases — dropped sharply last year. It’s easy to see why. The same measures that slowed COVID-19 — masks, social distancing, cancellation of large gatherings — limited the opportunities to spread flu and the other ailments we associate with the winter season.
Because flu did not make its way through the population last year, the likelihood exists that it will affect more people this year. Flu, like COVID and other viral diseases, has various strains. The virus adapts and medical scientists try to adapt with it. With fewer people infected a year ago, more may be susceptible.
The good news is that there is a vaccination for the flu, too.
Vaccinations for both COVID-19 and the flu are easy to get. COVID vaccinations are free for everyone, and flu shots are free for most. The flu shots are covered by almost all medical insurance plans because the insurers know it’s cheaper to pay for your immunization than it is to pay for your hospitalization.
We urge everyone to take the dual threats of COVID-19 and the flu seriously. As we saw this week, people in our community are still dying of COVID-19.
It doesn’t have to be that way. Get your COVID vaccination and get a flu shot while you’re at it.
