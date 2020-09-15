A recycling program in Otsego is growing, and we are glad.
Otsego County’s dedicated glass recycling program, which began as a trial last year at the Northern Transfer Station near Cooperstown, has expanded to the Southern Transfer Station in Oneonta.
“It has been a success in the sense that we have saved some money,” Otsego County Planner and Recycling Coordinator Shane Digan said.
According to Digan, the weight of the glass makes it much more expensive to recycle in no-sort bins.
“Right now, with the glass recycling program, we are paying anywhere from $50 to mid-$70 per ton (for transport), versus what we would pay in regular recycling, which can be upwards of $150 per ton.”
Since November, the county has separated almost 15 tons of glass from other recycling products through the use of dedicated bins, Digan said, including 3.24 tons in July.
The savings weren’t a lot — just $1,150 to $1,500 or so. It won’t solve the multi-million-dollar deficit the county faces because of the coronavirus pandemic, but we think it is worth it.
Last year, the county increased its fees to individuals and haulers, in part to help pay for the increased cost of recycling.
The sharp increase in the cost of no-sort recycling over the past few years has caused Digan and his predecessor, retired Otsego County Planner Karen Sullivan, to look for more cost efficient ways to recycle.
“Recycling certainly isn’t getting any cheaper,” Digan said. “It is not necessarily skyrocketing anymore, but it is just not improving.”
The dedicated glass bins are open to recycling of green, amber and clear food and beverage bottles, including deposit bottles, as well as wine and liquor bottles. It is not for drinking glasses, ovenware, ceramics, dishes, window glass or light bulbs.
The glass products are being recycled at Andela Glass Pulverizer in the town of Columbia in Herkimer County. Andela and its sister company, Rudy Lake Glass, turn the recycled glass into road markings, architectural glass, spray on coatings, sand and gravel and other products.
“The only downside right now is the glass recycling in not available for haulers,” Digan said. “It is only for individuals who visit the transfer stations.”
We hope the county can figure out a way for the haulers to take part too. Taking heavy glass out of the recycling stream on the haulers’ side would increase the amount of recycling.
We are glad that, despite the challenges, the county is still asking its residents to recycle, rather than just throwing everything in the trash. For our planet, it is important to keep recycling going. Every little step we can take to help keep trash out of landfills is worth it.
We hope the outside-the-box thinking continues to help save the county money and to help save the planet.
