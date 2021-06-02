There’s no legitimate reason for Congressional Republicans to block investigations of the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol, but that’s exactly what they’re doing.
Senate Republicans, who spent almost 2½ years and many millions of dollars investigating the terrorist attack that killed four Americans in Benghazi, Libya, are unwilling to investigate the insurrection that killed five people in and around the Capitol.
An investigation of the attack by an independent commission seems like a natural thing to do. We need to know how terrorists, clearly organized and trained for the mission, were able to so easily penetrate the Capitol’s defenses. We need to know why those defenses were so inadequate and why help was not quickly dispatched.
We need to know the role the former president played and whether members of Congress, themselves, were complicit.
We need to know the extent and reach of the domestic terror cells that led the assault.
Democrats tried to create such a commission.
After a mostly partisan vote in the House of Representatives — where the GOP lacks the power to stop such things — a minority of Republicans succeeded in blocking the investigation. Six Republicans with courage and morals joined Democrats in the effort in the Senate, but it wasn’t enough to reach the 60 votes needed to end a filibuster — an arcane procedure that allows minorities to obstruct majorities in that chamber.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, leaned heavily on his caucus to block a probe into the attack.
That’s right. They hid from the mob that stormed the seat of our government, but later decided to let bygones be bygones.
“On Jan. 6, we all walked over that broken glass. We all saw the spray paint on the walls. We all stood huddled together in shelter,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, said during debate on authorizing the commission.
The “blue lives matter” crowd apparently decided that the life of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick did not matter, despite his family begging for an investigation and members of the Capitol Police doing the same.
The catalyst for the attack, of course, was Donald Trump’s lie about the election he lost in a landslide. It’s hard to understand why Republicans go so far out of their way to protect the man who presided over their loss of both houses of Congress and the presidency, but that’s what they’re doing.
“Donald Trump’s big lie has now enveloped the Republican Party,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said on the floor of the Senate.
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney called his colleagues’ filibuster “unfortunate,” and said, “I think it would be appropriate to have further evaluation of what happened on Jan. 6 and who’s responsible and how we can prevent that from happening again.”
Another Republican senator, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, said his party would be better off as a partner in the investigation.
“The investigations will happen with or without Republicans,” he said, arguing that Republican involvement would keep them “fair, impartial, and focused on the facts.”
Since Republicans refuse to honestly investigate the attack, Democrats must do the work. They must convene their committees and be as aggressive as the Republicans who investigated Benghazi, though we hope they won’t take as long or spend as much money.
Maybe they’ll discover the reasons for Republican recalcitrance on this issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.