We welcome the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul, and we like a lot of what she had to say on her first day.
Her gender cannot be overlooked, of course, though it should not be an issue in this day and age. New York, which prides itself on being a progressive state, finally has a female governor. It’s about time.
Hochul gave a brief address Tuesday afternoon, already a stark contrast to her prolix predecessor. Earlier in the day, she answered a few questions from media after a ceremonial swearing-in.
Hochul promised “a new era of transparency” and “open, ethical government that New Yorkers will trust.”
We hope she means it. It would be a welcome breath of fresh air after years of a governor who thought public information was his to dole out as he wished, and best used to further his own ends.
Hochul promised swift compliance with Freedom of Information Law requests — something horribly lacking in the last administration — and said the results of those requests would be posted on the internet for all to see.
We call on her to go further, and require the same compliance from the governments that are subdivisions of the state — counties, towns, cities and villages — as well as the many authorities and agencies under her purview. We’re particularly sensitive to that issue, as too many in local government put up roadblocks to keep us from telling you what they’re up to.
Special interest groups across the political spectrum have already called on Hochul to do their bidding. We expect all of them to be disappointed to some degree, some more than others.
Add us to those groups. We want to see the state’s Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws strengthened. We want to see real power placed in the Committee on Open Government, so municipal scofflaws face real repercussions for hiding the public’s business from the public.
We were happy to hear Hochul say she will require every state employee to undergo ethics training, and that she will require them to take trainings on sexual harassment in a live seminar, rather than being able to click their way through a virtual presentation while ignoring its content.
We think state legislators will welcome Hochul’s pledge of “a fresh and collaborative approach” to governing. Certainly, having a chief executive who openly acknowledges the state Legislature as an equal partner in the balance of power is a step in the right direction.
We’re rooting for Hochul to succeed for another reason — she’s the first governor to come from Upstate New York in recent memory (no, George Pataki from Westchester County does not count). She understands there’s a vast area with millions of people north of the metropolitan New York City area. She represented many of them in the U.S. Congress and was the previous governor’s upstate emissary during her time as lieutenant governor.
We won’t pretend that the sheer political power of the downstate region won’t impact much of what she does, but at least we know she knows who we are and where we are.
Hochul wisely put defeating COVID-19 and all its variants at the top of her “to do” list, alongside a pledge to “get this state working again.”
There will be plenty of disagreements among New York’s many factions in the days ahead, but we hope many in government will take this opportunity for a fresh start, rather than dig their political heels in ever deeper.
Hochul said on Tuesday that New Yorkers will find her “direct, straight-talking and decisive.”
We like the sound of that.
