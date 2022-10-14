As a sizable cost of living adjustment was announced Thursday for Social Security recipients, a report warned the entire program faces huge cuts in the future if something isn’t done to fix it.
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023 — the largest in more than 40 years — meaning the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday.
Of course, the current inflation trend in the economy makes that increase less impactful than it would otherwise be, but it’s better to face inflation adjustment, or COLA, than without it.
The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security benefit for all retired workers will be $1,827 starting in January.
In 2020, around 50 million retired workers collected Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security administration.
However, according to a CNBC story, the 2021 Social Security Trustees report finds that in 2034, retirees will start receiving a reduced benefit if Congress doesn’t fix funding issues for the social program. In other words, Social Security will exist after 2034, but retirees will only receive 78% of their full benefit starting then.
That can’t happen. And it’s to the benefit of politicians in both parties — not to mention all Americans — to fix it. Aging is not a condition limited to one side of the political spectrum. It catches up with everyone.
Over the next ten years or so, the Social Security administration will draw down its reserves as a decreasing number of workers will be paying for an increasing number of beneficiaries, the CNBC report said. That’s due to a decline in the birth rate after the baby boom period that took place right after World War II, from 1946 to 1964.
Starting in 2034, the Social Security administration will run out of the excess reserves it has and will only be able to pay out a portion of a retiree’s full benefits — 78% to be exact.
President Joe Biden has pledged to protect both Social Security and Medicare. “I’ll make them stronger,” he said last month. “And I’ll lower your cost to be able to keep them.”
The financing setup dates to the 1930s, the brainchild of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who believed a payroll tax would foster among average Americans a sense of ownership that would protect the program from political interference.
FDR was wrong. Some solutions for reforming Social Security have been proposed, but none has moved forward in a sharply partisan Congress.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday the COLA announcement is a reminder that “extreme MAGA Republicans are openly plotting new schemes to slash seniors’ benefits and raise their costs — including by threatening to cause an economic catastrophe by holding the debt limit hostage for their toxic agenda.”
Earlier this year, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., issued a detailed plan that would require Congress to come up with a proposal to adequately fund Social Security and Medicare or potentially phase them out.
Phase them out? Remove the safety net that Americans have paid into for their entire working lives? No. And “privatizing” Social Security — putting it into volatile markets to further enrich billionaire investors or be stolen by the next Bernie Madoff — is no answer, either.
Social Security has been a contract between Americans and their government since the days of FDR. It must not be violated now, or in 2034.
