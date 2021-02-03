Gov. Andrew Cuomo might need to add an addendum to his memoir.
Many warned that when Cuomo published “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” in October, he was doing the political equivalent of planning a Super Bowl parade at halftime. He has since proven his critics prescient by fumbling a vaccination rollout that should have given him an opportunity to seal up New York’s victory over the coronavirus.
Ordinarily, we wouldn’t assign so much blame on an individual for such a broad-ranging problem. But Cuomo has brought this upon himself, as his micromanaging, my-way-or-the-highway approach that drew praise early in the pandemic for overpowering bureaucratic inertia has given way to a paranoid mindset in which the governor has disdained the expertise of potential partners in health care and state government.
The New York Times reported Monday that since the start of the pandemic, nine of the state’s top health officials have quit, with several grumbling about low morale at the state Department of Health resulting from Cuomo’s unwillingness to take the department’s advice.
“Morale certainly was and continues to be at an all-time low,” one of the officials said, noting that past health crises had the opposite effect on the department’s morale, as its staff would feel a renewed sense of purpose.
The Times also reports that the Department of Health had little input on Cuomo’s plan to allow gatherings and business activity based on a “microcluster” approach, and the governor’s announcement that New York City restaurants should be able to resume indoor dining for Valentine’s Day has little scientific basis. When he announced the indoor dining ban on Dec. 14, the city was facing about 40 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. That number has since grown to 66 per 100,000.
In April 2020 when New York erupted as one of the pandemic’s early hotspots, Cuomo promised “I will continue to give you the facts and I will make decisions based on science and data. New Yorkers deserve nothing less.” At the time, New York was seeing some 300 new cases per 100,000 residents statewide. That rate soared to an all-time high of more than 500 cases per day in mid-January.
Last Friday at his regular press briefing, Cuomo said “When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts. Because I don’t. Because I don’t.”
If Cuomo earned a degree in epidemiology between then and now, we didn’t hear anything about it. He did, however, sidestep local government leaders by tossing an existing plan for statewide emergency vaccinations that had been in the works since the 9/11 attacks spurred by fears of bioterrorism. The plan, in which county governments were heavily involved and municipalities would have been able to buy vaccines directly, was shelved in favor of Cuomo’s preference to have the vaccines distributed by large hospital systems — which he has since threatened to fine for not moving quickly enough. Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, a former top New York City health official, said Cuomo’s plan “did seem to negate 15 to 20 years of work.”
Why rely on the hospitals instead of county governments, one might ask? Many of the hospital executives involved have longstanding ties to Cuomo, even going as far back as his father’s administration. City & State New York notes that one of the executives heavily involved in the vaccination planning, Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, served as director of Health, Education and Human Services under Mario Cuomo and now serves on the board of the Greater New York Hospital Association. That group made a $1.3 million donation to the state Democratic Party in 2018, shortly before Cuomo was re-elected and subsequently raised Medicaid reimbursements for hospitals.
John F. Kennedy once said that victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan. If Cuomo finds himself politically isolated as a result of this fiasco, he will have only himself to blame.
