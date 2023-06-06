We got a look, this week, at what can happen when ambitious people care.
As The Daily Star’s Lauren Takores reported Tuesday, work is progressing on two houses Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County volunteers are building simultaneously this summer in the town of Oneonta.
It’s the first time the nonprofit housing organization has taken on two builds at once, and it’s not hard to see why. A single home is a huge undertaking for volunteers — many of whom have regular jobs and other demands on their lives.
But two? Impressive.
Equally impressive, is that the homes under construction are part of a new and growing neighborhood.
The 18-acre site off state Route 205 in the town of Oneonta, about a mile north of the intersection with state Route 23, was originally intended to be a gravel mine, but instead was purchased and donated by a Habitat board director who wishes to remain anonymous.
The lot was subdivided into nine two-acre parcels. Each one-story house is slated to have three bedrooms, one bathroom, a basement the size of the footprint of the house and a shed in the backyard. Plenty of room for a family, and a real boost to low-income families struggling to afford homes.
“These are meant to be simple and decent homes,” Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County President Jerry Blechman explained.
We also learned from Thomas Collier, building supervisor, that the first four houses are complete and three are occupied.
The fifth house is nearing completion, the sixth and seventh houses are in progress and the eighth and ninth haven’t been started yet, he said.
Work on the two houses in progress began in April when the foundations were poured.
An outstanding project, undertaken by people who didn’t have to get involved.
A team of local Habitat volunteers works on Thursdays and Saturdays, and they’re joined right now by a group of “Care-A-Vanners” — people who travel the country volunteering for Habitat. The group includes volunteers from Texas, Kentucky and Vermont.
Those folks make volunteering a lifestyle.
Of course, part-time work means the houses don’t go up as fast as they would with a team of contractors, and Blechman said the houses are due to be completed next spring.
The houses are not gifts. They will be occupied by families who are involved in the entire process and who will pay modest mortgages. Habitat calls the families it works with “partners.”
“We had a very successful application period last year,” Blechman said, “and we admitted with three new partner families.”
Habitat for Humanity says it takes about two years from the time an applicant is accepted to the home’s completion.
Part of the eligibility requirements for partners buying a Habitat house is 250 hours of volunteering with Habitat per adult in the house, capped at 500 hours, and completion of a first-time homebuyers course, Blechman said.
Applicants must be living or working in Otsego County for at least one year, meet income and credit guidelines and currently live in unsuitable and/or unaffordable housing.
Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County was established in 1989 as the Northern Susquehanna Habitat affiliate, which divided by county in 1996, and partners with collegiate chapters at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, according to the organization’s website.
Habitat operates in other area counties, and around the world. Those who would like to volunteer, or who feel they might meet the criteria for a home, should look up their local organizations.
We applaud the local Habitat volunteers and the larger organization that supports them for giving time and effort to make a difference in the lives of others.
