Spare a thought for those who earn a living from our tourism industry, as they suffered yet another blow with the recent announcement from the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum that its 2021 induction ceremony will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let’s be clear that we in no way disagree with the Hall’s decision, which was prudent and necessary. The pandemic is still taking a terrible toll, with new coronavirus variants that are reportedly more contagious still spreading. New York’s daily infection totals are trending in the right direction, but remain nearly as high as they were at the height of New York’s spring 2020 nightmare, when it was one of the early COVID-19 hotspots. Even with the inductions planned for July, the state’s sluggish vaccination rollout makes it unlikely that the bulk of the population could be inoculated by that time. And even if it were, Induction Weekend draws visitors from all around the continent and world — exactly the sort of event that becomes a “super-spreader.”
But even so, this wasn’t just any induction. Local businesses always feel a bit more optimistic when an inductee with New York ties is announced, and there aren’t many bigger names in New York baseball than that of former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, a five-time World Series champion. Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker were voted in last year, but that ceremony was among the first events to be wiped off the calendar by the pandemic.
The 2019 ceremony, in which ex-Yankees pitchers Mariano Rivera and Mike Mussina were enshrined along with Harold Baines, Edgar Martinez, Lee Smith, and Roy Halladay, drew some 50,000 visitors to Cooperstown. The largest crowd ever was 82,000 in 2007, when Cal Ripken and Tony Gwynn were inducted. An in-person Jeter induction might have exceeded even that, and would have been a bonanza for the local economy. The Hall is making do with a virtual ceremony this year, as it wouldn’t be fair to make the 2020 class wait another year, but no matter how you look at it, this one hurts our region.
The numbers are stark. According to the Office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Otsego County in 2020 suffered the third-steepest decline in sales tax revenue of New York’s 62 counties at 7.1%, or $2.9 million. The county is operating on a skeleton crew after laying off 59 workers last summer. President Joe Biden is hoping to include $350 billion in state and local relief funding in the pandemic relief package being discussed by Congress. It has a chance of passing, and the urgency has never been greater.
To their credit, the local entrepreneurs we talked to seem to be taking the news in stride.
“We’re disappointed, obviously,” said Cooperstown Bat Company co-owner Connie Haney. “We were hopeful that we were going to have a somewhat normal summer, but with the way COVID is going, obviously there’s no way to bring that many people to Cooperstown safely.”
Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Burke said of the decision: “I’m sure it was difficult, but it was the right decision to make. How do you get thousands and thousands of people in one place and have it be safe?”
The fragile state of our local economy also underscores the importance of following health protocols such as wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings. New York has gone nearly a week now with slightly fewer than 10,000 new COVID cases reported per day statewide, down from a post-Christmas peak of 19,960 on Jan. 15. But despite pandemic fatigue setting in, let’s remember that at the height of New York’s spring 2020 chaos, new cases never exceeded the high of 12,847 on April 10.
We still aren’t out of the woods. Not even close. Help is on the way in the form of a vaccine, but not in the immediate future. In the meantime, those who can afford it should spend what they can at local businesses that just suffered another cruel blow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.