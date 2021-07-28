Much of the nation watched in horror on Jan. 6 as a mob, riled up by President Donald Trump and others, stormed the U.S. Capitol with the goal of stopping the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
It was an insurrection. Plain and simple.
Thankfully, it was unsuccessful and Biden was inaugurated two weeks later. But the outcome wasn’t pleasant. Several people died, hundreds more were injured.
For six months, Republicans blocked an investigation into the attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a select committee to address the issue, and invited House GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to nominate members. He did, including two vocal Trump supporters who had called into question the need for such a panel. After rejecting the two, Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. McCarthy pulled his other nominees.
“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”
The Republicans had a chance to place open-minded Republicans on the panel, and three were approved, but GOP leadership decided they’d rather not participate. Two Republicans who have criticized Trump were appointed.
The panel is tasked with examining not only Trump’s role in the insurrection but the groups involved in coordinating it, as well as security failures that allowed hundreds of people to breach the Capitol and send lawmakers running.
No matter the makeup of the panel, the first day of testimony was telling.
New video of the mob beating, crushing, pepper spraying and tasing officers were shown. Four officers testified.
Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone told the committee — and millions watching news coverage — that he was “grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country.” That assault on him, which stopped only when he said he had children, caused him to have a heart attack.
Daniel Hodges, a D.C. police officer, said he remembered foaming at the mouth and screaming for help as rioters crushed him between two doors and bashed him in the head with his own weapon. He said there was “no doubt in my mind” that the rioters were there to kill members of Congress.
“This is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance,” Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell told the panel.
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said one group of rioters, perhaps 20 people, screamed the n-word at him as he was trying to keep them from breaching the House chamber — racial insults he said he had never experienced while in uniform. At the end of that day, he sat down in the Capitol Rotunda and sobbed.
“I became very emotional and began yelling, ‘How the (expletive) can something like this happen?” Dunn testified. “Is this America?”
We wondered that, too.
How can those who watched it live, saw the videos or heard the testimony support this horrible crime against our country?
We deserve answers. We are hopeful that this panel will provide them, and even more importantly, open the eyes to those who believe the Jan. 6 was no more than exuberant tourists.
