Last month, the Herkimer County Legislature voted to withdraw from the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank.
What is Herkimer’s loss may be our gain.
The land bank was founded in late 2016 with the goal of buying blighted or abandoned properties and rehabilitating them to get them back on municipal tax rolls. The bank initially served Fulton, Herkimer, Oneida, Otsego, Montgomery and Schoharie counties as well as the cities of Johnstown, Rome and Utica.
Otsego County Vice Chair Meg Kennedy, who also serves as the land bank’s vice chair, said most of the land bank partners were blindsided by Herkimer’s decision, including several municipalities in that county. She said six Herkimer mayors or town supervisors wrote letters of support for Herkimer to stay in the partnership.
Furthermore, Kennedy said the rules of the land bank require a six-month notice of separation that the Herkimer decision seemed to forgo. She said she and GMVLB Executive Director Tolga Morawski were willing to speak to the Herkimer legislators, but were not contacted before the decision was made.
“I am very disappointed that happened,” she said, “especially without Tolga or myself, as a board member, to have a chance to speak with (the legislature.)”
Otsego County is not alone in reaffirming its support for the group. According to The Times Telegram in Little Falls, Montgomery County and the city of Rome have also recommitted to the nonprofit and its mission.
According to The Times Telegraph, Herkimer County will instead look to its county Industrial Development Agency as a way of rehabilitating blighted properties.
Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Vincent Bono told that paper that the decision will give the county more control over how blighted properties are handled.
We understand wanting local control, but the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank specializes in turning abandoned properties into tax-paying properties. It seems the IDA would be a good partner with the land bank, but why not keep working with an entity that is focused on one thing — increasing tax revue for the municipalities it serves?
Beyond the tax revenue, GMVLB officials also offer advice.
For example, two years before an abandoned Sharon Springs hotel collapsed, Mayor Douglas Plummer accompanied Morawski on an assessment of the property to determine if it was eligible for funding through the land bank.
“He took one look inside the window and said ‘this is the worst building I’ve ever seen. We need to walk away right now,’” Plummer said in August.
Kennedy said the land bank has invested more than $300,000 in Herkimer County and would have to abandon several upcoming projects.
“The optics of it are not good,” she said later, but, “what it will do is open up funding for the other partners.”
Since Otsego County joined the partnership in 2016, the land bank has bought and worked on properties in Cherry Valley, Oneonta and Richfield Springs, as well as other locations. Locations in Schoharie County have also been included with a property in Gallupville available for purchase.
Like Kennedy, we are hopeful that with Herkimer County out of the mix, more of the projects may be steered Otsego’s or Schoharie’s way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.