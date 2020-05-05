If nothing else, the students in the class of 2020 will have a senior year they won't forget.
Unfortunately for them, it will be unforgettable because of the memories they couldn't make.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made it official last week that students would not return to the classroom before the end of the year.
The shutdown that began mid-March forced students, teachers and administrators into a whole new way of doing things. In-person instruction was no longer possible, and teachers had to scramble to find ways to teach their students from afar. Administrators and cafeteria staff came up with plans to make sure students who relied on schools for their meals would still be fed. Administrators had to ensure that students who may not have access to broadband would not be hurt by not being able to fully participate in online learning.
It was a lot to digest, and for the most part, schools have made the most of a bad situation.
But the ones we feel the most for are this year's seniors. They are missing out on so many milestones.
Our local winter sports teams were the first to be hit, when the state championships were called off,
“I had a feeling that they were going to end up canceling it,” Cooperstown senior girls basketball player Piper Seamon said in March. “There was always a little hope we could have played in May or June, but I had a little time to accept it over the last two weeks. The biggest shock was the night we found out.”
Paige McCoy, a senior at Unatego, was just days from a Class C regional final against Seamon’s Hawkeyes when the initial postponements were announced.
“The peak of my emotions was when we found out our fate for our game that weekend,” McCoy said, noting that she was in practice when the team found out. “Being there with my teammates and finding out with them was very emotional. Since then we kind of expected the worst.”
“The thing about it is not being able to get together. I thought we would try to set up a Zoom hangout or something,” Cooperstown coach Mike Niles said. “But not being able to get together and look at them and say it’s going to be OK, stay safe, there are bigger priorities...”
Staying safe is the top priority, and we can't fault the governor for making the decision. But it doesn't make it any easier for the seniors who will be missing out on their final prom, that last game with their teammates, the last class with their favorite teacher, having their lifelong friends sign their yearbook, or even just taking a final test.
While nothing can be done to bring back what they have lost, many people are taking steps to make seniors feel a bit better about their situation.
Some schools are placing banners or pictures around town honoring the seniors. Others are highlighting members of the classes on social media.
In Franklin, Frank and Jennifer Walker announced that rather than giving a single $500 perseverance award to a member of the graduating class, each of the 17 seniors will receive the award in honor of the students' perseverance throughout the pandemic.
The final milestone — graduation — will surely be different this year, There will not be packed gymnasiums or students in their caps and gowns, shoulder-to-shoulder on the dais.
We thank those who are going above and beyond to give our local seniors the recognition they deserve
