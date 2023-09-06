High school sports are an important part of life in communities everywhere, and we’re happy to see them return.
Before classes even started, some of our many local teams took the field for competition. The student athletes were at work weeks before that, getting ready.
Fall brings football, soccer, golf and field hockey. Many of the students playing those sports will switch gears at the end of the season to take on winter sports, and will take on yet another challenge when the weather warms up again and spring sports come to the fore.
We recognize that not all students are interested in team sports, and that’s fine. Each needs to find his or her place, and other pursuits may fill that need for them. They, too, are worthy of our support.
But team sports teach valuable lessons. Participation requires commitment. Sports give kids an opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves, to be an important piece of a unit, counting on others to do their part and being counted on in return.
Sports are one of the many areas in life where an important life lesson becomes very clear: You get out of it what you put into it.
The same lesson applies to academics and so much more, but the consequences on the field are immediate. If a player doesn’t get down the field to make a play because he didn’t take his conditioning seriously, or if an opponent scores because a defender doesn’t know the playbook well enough to know where she’s supposed to be, the result is known immediately, and others are affected. Those are strong incentives to do a good job, to be prepared.
Victory in team sports is a great feeling. It’s built into our nature to succeed. And, while sports are not the life-or-death struggle that larger life may bring, winning a game or match brings exhilaration, a sense of accomplishment, pride.
And sports can also teach us that, even if we do everything right, we might lose. Sometimes, the other team just does it a little bit better. Sometimes, opponents are bigger or stronger due to nothing other than nature. Sometimes, luck plays a part.
And losing is OK, too. Well-guided athletes won’t like losing, but they’ll accept that their efforts weren’t quite enough on one occasion and will endeavor to do better the next time. They’ll shake the hands of the victors — perhaps a bit grudgingly — and understand the difference between opponents and enemies. It’s always great to see genuine friendship between opponents after the last whistle is blown.
And the benefits of team sports extend beyond the athletes on the field. Sports teams are a shared experience for communities, something around which to rally.
This area has never had the mania of “Friday Night Lights,” with huge high school stadiums filled with rabid fans, but it has a strong tradition of supporting kids.
The stands at fall sports, like the gyms in winter, will have the supporters you’d expect — parents of the athletes, grandparents, siblings — but also many more. There may be alumni, happy to see the continuation of the tradition they enjoyed during their own playing days. There may be people whose only reason for being there is a love of sport in its purest form, a step up from mere play, but still performed by amateurs who play for the love of it. There may be yet others who come simply because our schools and their sports are a shared community experience, something that ties us all together. Games can be a place to greet friends and think about something other than everyday life for a while.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the many people behind the athletes — coaches, of course, but also the parents who make sure their athletes get to practices and games, and who wash the dirty laundry afterward; boosters who organize fundraisers and events such as team dinners; sponsors who open their checkbooks for a good cause; and officials, those most likely to be booed on the field as they do a thankless job.
We appreciate all those people and the athletes who bring them together. High school sports are back. We welcome them.
