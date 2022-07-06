The mass murder in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day is an excellent example of our nation’s failure to address gun violence.
Robert Crimo III, the 21-year-old man charged with seven counts of murder and multiple other charges, should never have been allowed to purchase guns.
According to CNN, Highland Park Police went to Crimo’s home in September 2019, after a family member reported that he had said he was going to kill everyone, according to Covelli.
“The threat was directed at family inside of the home,” Chris Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said.
Police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but made no arrests because there were no signed complaints against Crimo, the CNN story said. Highland Park Police notified state police about the visit.
The local police submitted a “Clear and Present Danger” report about the visit to the Illinois State Police, the agency said.
“The report indicates when police went to the home and asked the individual if he felt like harming himself or others, he responded no,” state police said in a second statement.
State Police Master Sgt. Delilah Garcia said they looked at whether Crimo had a firearm owner’s identification (FOID) card that should have been revoked, but he had no card, CNN said.
All those red flags, and nothing was done to keep Crimo from legally buying guns.
Gun enthusiasts are quick to complain about how any restriction affects only “legal gun owners” and leaves only criminals armed.
Well, from the moment Crimo purchased his guns until the moment he pulled the trigger while aiming at a person, he was a legal gun owner. Even under Illinois’ gun laws, which the gun lobby decries as among the toughest and most unfair in the nation, a man who voiced a desire to “kill everyone,” and who was deemed enough of a threat that police took knives from his home, was able to walk into a gun store and legally purchase the instruments he used to kill seven people and injure dozens more.
In an age where people are tracked on “watch lists” for all sorts of reasons, it seems Cimino should have been on a list that kept him from buying those guns.
CNN reported Crimo passed four background checks between June 2020 and September 2021,while purchasing firearms. Those background checks went through the Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP), which includes the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, state police said in a statement.
All of those background checks came after Crimo threatened to “kill everyone.” Why was that incident not recorded in the system? It should have been disqualifying.
Police are also investigating violent videos Crimo posted online, including one where a cartoon figure, resembling Crimo, carries out an attack similar to the one the real-life shooter later perpetrated. That, too, should have been a warning sign, though we’ll admit that’s harder to flag than a documented interaction with police is.
There are often crimes where people express shock afterward that the perpetrator would do something like that. In this case, it seems it has been evident for years that Robert Crimo was exactly the kind of person who would do something like that.
The system should have done more to keep him from obtaining the tools to carry out his crimes. Legal gun owners should support keeping the likes of Crimo from being among their number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.