History can’t be changed, but how it is interpreted and presented certainly can be.
The version of history taught in schools until recently, and even sometimes still, was strictly from the white European perspective. We’ve begun to realize — and recognize — that, like everything, there is more than one side to a story. To get the full picture, those sides must be represented.
That is why it was heartening last year to hear of a Valleyview Elementary School third-grade class that requested a correction in a math textbook that said Christopher Columbus landed in America in 1492. Yes, that is what was taught in school for years — that Christopher Columbus “discovered” America in the late 15th century. But the truth is he didn’t. He landed in what is now known as the Caribbean. Also, the land that makes up the North American continent was visited by Norse explorers long before Columbus set foot in the Bahamas.
That’s not to say that the tale of Christopher Columbus shouldn’t be taught. He had a large role in the eventual European settlement, and conquest, of America. But it wasn’t as simple as early lessons taught.
That looking back continues in all aspects of teaching history.
Earlier this month, First Ward Council member Luke Murphy asked the Oneonta Common Council to have a discussion about a plaque in Neahwa Park that commemorates Sullivan’s Expedition of 1779.
A constituent objected to the language on the plaque, Murphy said, saying that some of the language and ideas on it were racist.
Led by American Maj. Gen. John Sullivan and Brig. Gen. James Clinton, the Sullivan Expedition took aim at the Iroquois, also known as Haudenosaunee, who were loyal to the British. More than 40 native villages were destroyed by Sullivan’s troops.
During the expedition, Clinton dammed the Susquehanna River and then exploded the dam, inspiring the annual Gen. Clinton Canoe Regatta, which ends at Gen. Clinton Park in Bainbridge.
Murphy said the objection is not to the memorial or most of the language on the plaque, but to an early clause on it, which reads, “In Sullivan’s expedition of 1779 which destroyed Indian savagery and opened the westward pathway of civilization ...”
Murphy said the opening clause assigns savagery to the entire native population, declares there was no western civilization before Europeans arrived in America and falsely states there are no Haudenosaunee living in the region today.
Murphy, who is the council liaison to the city’s Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights also talked about the issue with that group at its Thursday, Sept. 24, meeting.
Murphy said he wants to have more conversations, including with Haudenosaunee who still live in the region, local DAR members and museum educators at the Iroquois Museum in Howes Cave before making any recommendations to the commission or the Common Council.
“My initial instinct was to remove the plaque, but that was a gut reaction,” he said. “What I would like to do is to reach out to people on both sides ... to see how do we address this rather than just take it down.”
Murphy’s gut reaction is the reaction of most — just remove something that may be offensive. But removing an item does nothing to teach history. You can’t learn from what you can’t see. It is often better to add context to a controversial monument rather than removing it.
Whether it is a text book, a monument, a museum piece or a family heirloom, taking history in its full context is important.
