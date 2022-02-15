We cannot support Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to expand housing by taking zoning powers away from municipalities.
Hochul has announced a proposal designed to expand the supply of what are known as accessory dwelling units or ADUs. The units — including modified attics, garages and basements — can be used by property owners to generate rental income.
Many local governments have land-use restrictions preventing homeowners from building ADUs, but Hochul’s plan would mandate local governments approve the accessory units, barring proof they would trigger health or safety concerns.
We don’t like the infringement on home rule — the ability of local leaders elected by their neighbors to set and maintain standards consistent with local needs.
“That’s a complete undermining of home rule,” said Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Nassau County, who is challenging Hochul for the Democratic party’s nomination for the state’s chief executive job.
Associations representing town, village and city governments don’t like the proposal at all.
“You’re not really going to be able to control what’s happening in your community,” said Peter Baynes, director of the New York State Conference of Mayors. Baynes said such a requirement would prompt municipal governments to revisit their comprehensive plans.
He said, correctly in our view, “A state law (requiring ADUs be allowed) that applies to every municipality in the state can never work,”
Hochul believes ADUs will alleviate New York’s chronic shortage of affordable homes.
“So many people not only face tremendous economic hardship, but the double hit is that housing prices have also continued to escalate beyond the reach of many, worsening the situation even more,” Hochul said in her State of the State address last month.
We don’t believe her scheme will increase affordable housing. Rather, we believe it will make real estate more attractive to investors and push prices further beyond the reach of young people and others with low-to-moderate incomes.
It will also change the nature of neighborhoods. Local residents of college towns can attest to what happens when single-family homes become multi-unit housing. Most are not fans.
Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr., I-Suffolk County, the chairman of the Assembly Committee on Local Governments, presented a sensible compromise. He suggested that instead of imposing mandates, the state should consider providing incentives such as grants or rebates to property owners to encourage accessory units where they are allowed.
Where they are allowed. That’s the key. People who live in the communities would decide whether ADUs are allowed in an area, as opposed to Hochul decreeing a one-size-fits-none approach that would impose the edict on every government from New York City down to the smallest towns and villages.
Hochul said in January her goal is to address the crisis in housing. “Every New Yorker deserves access to affordable housing, whether they are at risk of homelessness or simply struggle to pay the rent on time each month,” she said.
We agree, but we don’t believe this power grab is the answer.
