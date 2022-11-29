This editorial originally appeared in The Albany Times-Union. We agree with its sentiments.
Kathy Hochul promised transparency. Why are her agencies stonewalling or slow-rolling auditors and the public?
Gov. Kathy Hochul should know better than most people about the need for openness in government. It was her predecessor’s secretive ways that helped destroy his political career.
And indeed, Ms. Hochul acknowledged right from the moment she rose from lieutenant governor to the state’s top job that the public’s trust in government needed to be restored. She vowed to run an ethical administration.
That must include not keeping secrets unnecessarily. That means not stonewalling public requests for information, or refusing to give the state’s own auditors access to information they need to do their jobs.
And yet, here we are, with two agencies under Ms. Hochul’s executive authority blocking or slow-rolling the release of information.
In one case, the Labor Department was uncooperative with auditors from the state comptroller’s office on certain matters concerning billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims. The audit said deficient oversight and management, and an outdated computer system, helped enable the fraud.
Moreover, the audit said the department would not provide detailed information on its handling of fraud, making it impossible to validate its boast of having prevented $36 billion in fraudulent claims. It remains unclear how long payments continued to fraudulent claimants before they got caught, and how much money was recovered.
Auditors weren’t the only ones being stonewalled. As the Times Union’s Brendan J. Lyons reports, the Labor Department has long delayed responding to a Times Union request — filed more than two years ago — for correspondence between with the agency and top officials in the Cuomo administration.
Why the secrecy? We all know the department was overwhelmed by the volume of unemployment claims in the COVID-19 pandemic, and that fraudsters took advantage of the chaos all across the country. If the state could have done better to catch fraud, well, fine. Own it, fix it, and don’t let it happen again. Don’t act like you have something even worse to hide — which is exactly how it looks when an agency stymies an audit or blows off Freedom of Information Law requests.
Recently, too, the good government advocacy group Reinvent Albany complained to the directors of Empire State Development about the agency’s failure to provide the public with information concerning the controversial, multi-billion-dollar Penn Station Redevelopment project. The agency, Reinvent Albany said, has been unresponsive to a request for an analysis of where money for the state’s share of the project will come from, and for underlying economic and financial assumptions. The group says that Empire State Development is using a “trade secret exemption” to hide information that’s produced by an outside consultant.
Again, the public is left to wonder: What is the state hiding?
The previous governor of this state tried to keep information about deaths of nursing home residents a secret, even from the Legislature. That opacity only added to the political pressure Andrew Cuomo faced from multiple complaints of sexual misconduct. Had Mr. Cuomo not looked like a governor keeping secrets, he might have had a few more allies willing to defend him in the end. But a public official who doesn’t trust the public is a public official who ultimately finds himself — or herself — bereft of public trust.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.