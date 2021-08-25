As new Gov. Kathy Hochul ascends in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, we hope that she isn’t the only new face in a state government that has been held firmly in the grip of her predecessor’s loyalists for the past decade.
Cuomo’s leadership style always valued loyalty above all else, including competence, and Hochul’s rise has elicited calls from state lawmakers for her to purge those Cuomo loyalists most closely associated with his worst misdeeds. The most prominent name has been that of state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker.
Zucker has been on the hot seat since his March 25, 2020, order during the COVID pandemic’s initial surge that nursing homes would be required to accept and house patients who had tested positive for the highly contagious disease. He has defended his decision on the grounds that it prevented hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID patients. Regardless, nearly 15,000 nursing home patients succumbed to the disease, and one can’t help but wonder how many of those deaths might have been preventable.
But as the old adage goes, the cover-up is worse than the crime. With the benefit of hindsight, Zucker might have had the benefit of the doubt, as he made his decision on nursing homes before we fully understood COVID’s asymptomatic transmission. But when and a team of Cuomo loyalists decided to conceal the effects of that policy by covering up the deaths in the official statistics, Zucker violated the public’s trust and did tremendous damage to his reputation. He went from a bumbling bureaucrat to a more sinister minister overnight, and he should lose his job as a consequence.
Hochul took a good first step toward repairing this mistrust Wednesday when she revised the state’s COVID death toll to be in line with federal standards, raising it from 43,404 in Cuomo’s final update Sunday to 55,395 as tracked by the Centers for Disease Control.
But Zucker wasn’t the only member of Cuomo’s book-cooking team. Those manipulated COVID figures came in a report from the state Health Department produced by Dr. Eleanor Adams. Her report was re-written with a pro-Cuomo slant by SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, who has no expertise in health care and was elevated to his job largely on the strength of his loyalties to Cuomo. When Malatras was hired to run the SUNY system last year, SUNY conducted no national search for a candidate. Assembly Higher Education Chair Deborah Glick, D-Manhattan, blasted Malatras’ hiring at the time, arguing that Cuomo was simply trying to “consolidate his authority and his reach by having people he’s comfortable with.”
We saw Malatras’ lone strength — his ability to give bad news a pro-Cuomo slant — in person last fall when SUNY Oneonta suffered the worst COVID outbreak on campus statewide, with more than 700 students testing positive in the first month of the semester. Malatras responded by congratulating himself and Cuomo, stating with a straight face: “This is exactly how it is supposed to work when you feel you have a problem.” With ex-president Barbara Jean Morris ousted , Malatras deemed the problem solved; subsequent outbreaks in the spring semester were dealt with by simply making the statistics more difficult to obtain on the SUNY system’s COVID website.
Zucker and Malatras are just two of the biggest names. Department of Financial Services Superintendent Linda Lacewell and former Empire State Development leader Howard Zemsky were reportedly among those confidants who helped Cuomo smear his sexual harassment accusers. There are doubtless many others, and Hochul would do well to ensure that those who remain in her administration are there because of their policy chops, not patronage.
