January’s third week was good to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Within a span of hours, she saw former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio decline to run against her, fundraising disclosures that showed her with a $21 million campaign fund that dwarfs those of her rivals, a Siena poll showing her with a 30-point lead over other Democratic primary candidates, and the unveiling of her first state budget proposal.
As others have pointed out, Hochul had the good fortune of planning a budget at a time when the state has some cash on hand thanks to federal relief spending and tax hikes on wealthy New Yorkers imposed by her predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
But even with plenty of revenue to cover her priorities for the state, Hochul’s budget plan is noteworthy for what it doesn’t include. We wrote last week about problems with the state’s Excluded Workers Fund, a $2.1 billion boondoggle that gave payments of up to $15,600 to those who weren’t eligible for federal pandemic stimulus last year, including undocumented immigrants. Widespread fraud in the program led to the state suspending the use of its electronic benefits transfer cards earlier this month.
Despite this, many Democrats in the state Legislature wanted to commit an additional $3 billion to the fund and expand its eligibility. In proposing her budget, Hochul could have yielded to this pressure on her left flank; primary rival Jumaane Williams, a former New York City public advocate, is among those who called for extending the Excluded Workers Fund. But Hochul, wisely, decided against wasting more money on this program.
After Hochul’s presentation, Williams also criticized her for not extending the state’s eviction moratorium, which was passed late in 2020 when a similar measure from the federal government was set to expire. Both moratoriums were imposed at a time when COVID-19 had ravaged the economy, driving the national unemployment rate to nearly 15%. Vaccines weren’t yet widely available, forcing many to choose between risking their life or risking eviction. Congress was still under the stranglehold of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who simply didn’t care.
The situation for renters has improved considerably since. COVID-19 vaccines are now available, helping businesses reopen and driving the national unemployment rate below 4%. Wage growth is at a 20-year high. With the Democrats winning narrow control of the U.S. Senate, its leader is now New York’s own Charles Schumer, who has directed significant relief to his home state. Renters can, and should, get back to work safely by getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
Hochul’s budget also omitted more funding for the state’s rent relief fund, another pandemic measure that was intended to be temporary. She says it will be extended only if the federal government provides more funds, which she has requested. But if not, the state will have to live within its means — a novel concept in New York state government.
Some of Hochul’s Republican critics are claiming her budget does “nothing” to address the state’s notoriously high cost of living and population decline. It’s almost as if they ignored her budget, which projects no deficits through 2027, includes no new taxes and even provides a property tax rebate that Hochul’s office says will average about $970 per recipient. Contrast this with the vision of Williams, who blasted Hochul for her “insistence that we cannot create long-term programs because of a lack of funding” and “her refusal to include common-sense revenue raising measures in her budget.”
With the significant lead Democrats have over Republicans in New York voter registration, it’s likely that Hochul will win a full term this fall. And with the GOP coalescing around treacherous Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, a key figure the House Republican Election Thieves Caucus, we’re glad there will likely be a moderate, sane candidate for governor running against him.
