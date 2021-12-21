Many home care workers get paid at or just above minimum wage.
That just doesn’t seem right to us — and many other people.
That is why the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign was launched last week.
“There is a huge workforce shortage and it extends to home care workers,” Otsego County Office for the Aging Director Tamie Reed told The Daily Star. “People can choose what they want to do. They ask, what’s the pay, the cost of living and how hard is the work. When they see wages as low as $12.50, it’s not a motivation or incentive to even look at these jobs.”
These are important jobs. These workers are the ones who are caring for our loved ones who cannot completely care for themselves.
Reed joined her counterparts from Delaware, Schoharie, Fulton, Sullivan, Columbia, Montgomery and Greene counties, as well as home care workers, older adults and disabled people and elected officials Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Schoharie to launch the campaign. The goal is to end what they said is the state’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home-care wages through the Fair Pay for Home Care Act.
The act, which has bipartisan support in the state Senate and Assembly, would provide a minimum wage to home care workers that would be 50% higher than minimum wage and directs the commissioner of health to set wages regionally. State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, and Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said through a media release they were in favor of the bill.
“The reality is that seniors want to stay in their homes,” Reed said. “When they get adequate support, they stay out of nursing homes. Not only is this the most affordable way, but it’s the preferable way. Seniors want to live in their communities.”
We couldn’t agree more. A nursing home shouldn’t be the first — and possibly only — option for those who don’t need a high level of care.
The group cited several studies that detailed how increasing the pay for home care workers would benefit the economy. One of the studies, by The Graduate Center of the City University of New York said: “Lifting wages would also help fill nearly 20,000 vacant home care positions each year and would create nearly 18,000 jobs in other industries by boosting local economic activity.”
The CUNY study said a two-step wage increase would cost the state about $4 billion per year for the first wage increase and $6.3 billion for the second. However, the increased wages would provide economic benefits of $7.6 billion for the first wage increase and $12.9 billion for the second.
Increasing wages would also allow workers to get off public assistance, Reed said. According to a media release, 57% of New York state home care workers receive public assistance, and 49% live in or near poverty. She said home care workers are paid through private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid or directly from senior citizens.
As the Baby Boomer population ages and there are fewer younger people in the area, the shortage will become worse, Reed said.
Home care workers deserve better. So do our seniors and others who want to be able to stay in their homes.
We hope this bill gains momentum, is passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor as soon as possible.
