The failure of the United States Senate to convict Donald J. Trump of incitement of insurrection does not mean his impeachment was not worthwhile.
We all saw the coup attempt on Jan. 6 and we all saw Trump create it — first by lying about his landslide election loss, stirring his supporters up for weeks with the fantasy that an election had been stolen from them, then by inviting a mob to Washington, where he and his cronies whipped them into a violent frenzy and pointed them at the Capitol.
We saw it in his tweets, when he was still able to inflict them on us. We saw it on television.
Trump’s culpability was clear.
What was equally clear was the lack of courage and integrity in most of the Republican caucus in the Senate.
Having fled for their lives under the attack of the Trump mob just weeks earlier, they lined up to protect him, like a dog licking the hand of an owner why had just beaten it.
Democrats in the House of Representatives knew they could not find 17 Senate Republicans who would put country ahead of political expediency. They had to.
Even many who agreed with their case didn’t see the point in prosecuting a defeated, disgraced politician. Many just didn’t want to hear his name, anymore.
But the House did the right thing.
The definitive statement on the matter came from Lisa Murkowski, a Republican senator from Alaska, one of seven GOP senators who joined Democrats in voting to convict.
“If months of lies, organizing a rally of supporters in an effort to thwart the work of Congress, encouraging a crowd to march on the Capitol, and then taking no meaningful action to stop the violence once it began is not worthy of impeachment, conviction, and disqualification from holding office in the United States, I cannot imagine what is,” Murkowksi said.
Hear, hear!
We contrast that principled message with that of another Republican, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky who, when he was majority leader and Trump was still president, refused to bring the article of impeachment to the Senate floor for trial.
After being on the losing end of a vote that determined the Senate could properly take up the impeachment, McConnell voted to acquit.
More infuriating was what he did afterward.
Almost immediately after the vote to impeach Trump failed, McConnell took to the Senate podium and excoriated Trump.
“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell said.
“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” he said, “and having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth.”
All true. But then, McConnell had the audacity to say the Senate lacked jurisdiction to convict a former president — ignoring the fact that he, himself, had created the situation where impeachment would not be considered until Trump had escaped office.
History will always show that Donald Trump, a one-term president who twice lost the popular vote by millions, was the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice. It will also show that his acquittals were based not on merit, but on politics. If that history helps future Americans to avoid our mistakes of recent years, what now seems to have been a futile exercise will prove to have been worthwhile.
We echo the words of New York’s own Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat who took McConnell’s place as leader of the majority in the upper house.
“Let it live on in infamy, a stain on Donald John Trump that can never, never be washed away,” he said.
