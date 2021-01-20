It was the speech we needed and the guy we needed to deliver it.
President Joseph R. Biden Jr., at his inauguration Wednesday, recalled the tempest of the past four years and the darkness of Jan. 6, when an armed mob tried to seize control of our nation by force.
"Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded," Biden said. "We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."
Democracy IS fragile. It depends on civility and the compromises people need to make to live together in groups as small as families and as large as nations.
But democracy did prevail over the mob violence of two weeks earlier and the relentless rhetorical and political assault it has withstood since the last inauguration of a president.
Biden's message is one we need to take to heart — democracy is precious, and we must never again take it for granted.
He captured the American spirit well, we thought, when he said, "We look ahead in our uniquely American way, restless, bold, optimistic, and set our sights on the nation we know we can be and we must be."
It brought to mind a speech by our only other Catholic president, John F. Kennedy, who stirred the nation to action in the space race when he said the United States chose to land a man on the moon "not because it is easy, but because it is hard."
Yes, governing is hard. Life is hard. But it's easier when we cooperate.
Biden's words on that subject were a clarion call. "But the American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us, on we the people, who seek a more perfect union. This is a great nation. We are good people. And over the centuries, through storm and strife, in peace and in war, we've come so far, but we still have far to go."
Far to go. Farther, perhaps, than we'd like. But the stark change from the previous administration — as clear as changing a channel on a television — felt like a tentative step in the right direction.
We ARE a great nation. We ARE good people. At a time when there are forces afoot that would divide us and set us against each other to serve their own ends, that is an important reminder.
"We'll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities," Biden said. "Much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain. Few people in our nation's history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we're in now."
We're not naive. Neither is Biden. He knows and we know there are people, especially those unhappy about the deposition of the previous president, who don't want to hear his message, who don't want to see him succeed. He called on all of us to lower the temperature.
"Hear one another. See one another. Show respect to one another," he said. "Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war. And we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated, and even manufactured."
The civility and ceremony of the inauguration felt like a cool drink of water on a hot day or like putting our feet up after a day of toil. It was a return home after a perilous journey and we welcome it.
Biden's public life has shown him to be a good man, dedicated to public service. We have reason to believe him when he says, "My whole soul is in it. Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause."
