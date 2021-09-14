Last week’s National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum induction ceremony provided some hope that we may one day see a return to life as we knew it before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Induction weekend, in its usual form, is by far the largest event our area sees each year. Cooperstown is in the national spotlight and all of us in the area find ourselves introduced to visitors from across the country.
There was no induction ceremony in 2020, despite four men having been elected for enshrinement in the hall. The area, and especially Cooperstown businesses, felt the loss.
This year’s ceremony was very different from what we’re used to. It had to be.
With Derek Jeter, the immensely popular New York Yankee, among the honorees, a regular induction weekend held during July would likely have drawn massive crowds from the metro New York City area, which is not so far away. The induction two years ago of Mariano Rivera, Jeter’s popular teammate, drew large crowds and was a preview of what we might have expected in a normal year.
With COVID refusing to go away, we applaud the Hall of Fame for taking steps to keep the size of the crowd down.
By holding the ceremony in the middle of the week and after Labor Day, when vacation season is largely over and kids have returned to school, officials at the museum effectively limited the number of people who traveled to Cooperstown.
We’ve seen estimates of 20,000 people in attendance last Wednesday. Having had several of our own staff members present at the event, we have no idea how crowd counters arrive at such numbers. We can say with certainty, though, that there was much more empty field around the Clark Sports Center than is normally seen. Much more than two years ago, for sure.
We also appreciate the position Hall of Fame officials were in. There was no way they were going to make everyone happy.
There are those who demanded the event be held as usual. There are others who believe even last week’s limited ceremony had the potential to be a COVID “super spreader” event, and should not have been held at all.
We understand both of those viewpoints.
It’s too soon to know if COVID exposure happened there. At some point, we have to demand that people take responsibility for their own health by getting vaccinated or avoiding other people if they refuse to take that step. We hope such fears prove unfounded.
Even a reduced crowd on one day must have been a welcome thing for the Cooperstown area businesses that rely so heavily on baseball tourism. It won’t be the usual windfall, but it might be what it takes to keep some of those businesses open for another year until, hopefully, a real induction weekend can be held.
The Hall of Fame has already announced its Memorial Day weekend “Classic” game will be held in 2022. That has to be heartening to the business community and to baseball fans.
Finally, we’re glad the three players inducted last week — Jeter, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons — were able to properly celebrate receiving baseball’s highest honor. Each of them gave a speech befitting the occasion, exuding humility and thanking people who helped them achieve the honor. The fourth inductee, labor leader Marvin Miller, died several years ago. We hope his family enjoyed the tributes to him.
All in all, the induction was a tentative step toward normality. We welcome it and congratulate those who made it happen.
