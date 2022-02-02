A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Plattsburgh Press-Republican. We agree with its sentiments.
Like it or not, inflation has settled in and we have to live with it.
According to Wikipedia, “inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.
“The opposite of inflation is deflation, a sustained decrease in the general price level of goods and services. The common measure of inflation is the inflation rate, the annualized percentage change in a general price index.”
That’s pretty much an economics professor way of saying the price of just about everything is going up. For the past year or so, we’ve seen price increases across the board. It seemed to start with chicken wings of all things, and since then we’ve seen costs for gas, food, cleaning supplies, clothes, you name it, go up.
There are many reasons for inflation. Government decisions, supply problems, demand and so on, but the chief reason points to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has seriously hurt our supply chain and retailers are having a tough time getting products shipped to them so they can in turn sell them.
Supply chains have been disrupted largely because there is a major shortage of workers due to the pandemic. It was thought that once the initial lockdowns of the pandemic ceased and the unemployment benefits for those furloughed due to COVID ended, the workforce would return and our supply problems would diminish.
That is not the case.
Businesses are still having real problems getting people to work, and the supply chain remains disrupted. As a result, the economy is feeling it and inflation is ever-present.
Dealing with inflation can be scary, but this isn’t the first time we’ve experienced an economic crisis in our country. We lived through the Great Depression of the 1930s, the stock market crash of 1987 and, most recently, the recession of 2008.
How do we survive? We make choices.
With revenues for most of us not likely to see big increases, we must make do with what we have as generations before us did.
Maybe a can of Folgers instead of Starbucks or a 12-pack of Genesee instead of Vermont craft beer will be the ticket.
During the latest recession in 2008, we saw many people switch from large gas-guzzling SUVs to compact cars that got much better gas mileage.
We are likely to see such a trend again, but this time people are probably more likely to consider an electric car or some kind of hybrid. Anything to avoid gas prices that are approaching $4 per gallon.
Cutting back on purchases may be what works for individuals and families, but it certainly doesn’t help local businesses. Chamber of Commerce types are always telling us to support local business, and that’s good, but it’s hard to do so when you’ve run out of money.
Nonetheless, we hope folks will still support local business when they can, understand that there is little they can do about inflation, and plan to deal with it as best they can.
The blame for inflation is also often laid at the feet of whoever is sitting in the Oval Office at the time. While sometimes the levers that the president can pull to fix the problem are limited, we would say to those who think changing the makeup of Washington would help the problem to get out and vote, or vice versa if you think the current slate of legislators could solve the problem.
A penny saved it still a penny earned. It just won’t buy you much these days.
