The holiday season is in full swing. This time of year is traditionally a time of joy, giving and happiness. For many, it is difficult to enjoy all the good the holiday season has to offer due to many different stressors that come along with it. Whether that’s coordinating plans with extended family, traveling or financial struggles, this year seems no different.
It’s no secret that inflation has been hurting the pockets of Americans for most of the past year. Our government knows it, as do consumers and retailers. The past few years seem to have had a number of added stressors during this time of year. Since 2020, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has loomed over both consumers and retailers. Travel has been difficult, either because of COVID precautions or gas prices, and of course the massive job loss which hurt both the budgets of consumers and the operation of businesses.
As the world has returned to a sense of normalcy, however, the numbers show that holiday spending has done the same. According to reports by the National Retail Federation, retail sales in November and December thus far have grown about 8% compared to 2021. That continues a recovery trend that from the downturn that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. There has been almost a 20% increase in spending since. Other forecasts from the University of Nevada have shown that Thanksgiving travel returned to near pre-pandemic levels this year.
We’re happy to see both the economy and regular life ease back to normal, but normal does not necessarily mean easy. Inflation has increased the cost of living for nearly everyone, so a “normal” holiday budget for the average American is likely more difficult to establish this year. That is pushing people to get creative and take advantage of the best deals they can find in an effort to stretch their dollars as far as they can.
Maybe the spike in prices hasn’t cut how much Americans are spending, but online surveys show that it still has had a negative impact on how they’re spending.
About 72% of shoppers are primarily using credit cards this year. Forty-three percent said they plan to spend more than they have the means to. Thirty-one percent are still in debt from last holiday season. Statistics such as those really help break down how the long term effects of the pandemic and inflation are affecting the everyday lives of Americans. They also show how important this time of year is, making it clear that people are determined to jump all the hurdles necessary in order to have a normal holiday season.
In the season of giving, we can’t forget about the importance of supporting our small, local businesses. Like everything else, those businesses have taken a huge hit with all of the struggles the past few years have brought. We’ve watched many locally owned business come and go in recent years, and inflation has made it a nationwide struggle for small business owners to succeed.
Big savings and convenience are big priorities for shoppers, especially this year, which is driving up heavy competition for already struggling small businesses.
Another survey from finmasters.com has shown that 57% of Americans chose the convenient option of shopping online, and mostly from major retailers such as Amazon or Walmart. That’s compared to only 24% who said they mainly shop locally. Perhaps people have become accustomed to the ease of shopping right from their couch, or the flashy advertisements for sales on those “big name” websites. It’s understandably easier, especially considering all the recent roadblocks. However, while sales this season are increasing across the board for all businesses, we want to give a kind reminder to support your local businesses this holiday season.
As we continue to adjust to life “post-pandemic”, we recognize that things aren’t the same as they were a few years ago. The internet becomes ever-more prevalent, the economy continues to change, and we’re all doing our best to navigate it. This year, we wish our readers a low-stress and happy holiday season.
