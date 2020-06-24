"The people have abdicated our duties; for the populace, which once upon a time handed out military command, high civil office, legions, everything, now restrains itself and anxiously hopes for just two things: bread and circuses." — Juvenal, Satire 10.77-81, circa 100 A.D.
Beware of a government that seems overly concerned with putting athletic spectacles before your eyes, as the ancient Romans could attest.
Juvenal wrote at a time when the ancient Roman republic had long since been abandoned in favor of an autocracy, and much of Juvenal's audience was simply too entertained to care. In the 21st century United States, sports can be a fun, even inspiring diversion during good times. But with a deadly pandemic spiraling out of control from a lack of political will and leadership, bringing back mass sporting events before containing COVID-19's spread is turning out to be just as foolish and dangerous as it sounds.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has stubbornly downplayed the threat of coronavirus since March, when he welcomed virus-spreading college students on spring break into his state even as other states imposed lockdowns. In early May, when Florida was averaging just under 5,000 new COVID-19 cases per week, DeSantis announced that Florida would welcome professional sports leagues such as the NBA and NHL, which had halted their seasons and were seeking safe "hub" cities where they could hastily stage tournaments to cap their seasons and recoup some of the revenue lost when their seasons ended early. DeSantis in April had even declared World Wrestling Entertainment, loosely considered a sport, an "essential" service whose Orlando training center could remain open.
A few weeks later, Florida's virus cases have soared, with the state reporting 21,723 new cases the week of June 22. WWE shut down its facility this month after a wrestler tested positive for COVID-19.
Other sports have fared worse. The NBA's attempt to hold a tournament in Orlando has taken a disastrous turn, with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic testing positive for the virus this week along with five other players, including 2017 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, a title contender with the league's second-best record this year, were forced to shut down practice after three players and two staff members tested positive. Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, one of the league's marquee players, also tested positive for the virus, leading many to wonder whether this messy attempt to finish a tarnished season at any cost is fair or even necessary.
Tennis might seem safer as a non-contact sport, but top-ranked men's player Novak Djokovic and his wife recently contracted COVID-19 after he appeared in exhibition matches in Europe. Djokovic, an ignorant fool who has spouted conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines in the past, didn't follow social distancing guidelines at the events. Schadenfreude would apply here, if not for the threat Djokovic's recklessness poses to innocent bystanders.
But at least professional athletes have union representation. The colleges pigheadedly insisting on the return of NCAA football this fall offer no such recourse to their athletes, whose exploits on the field generate significant revenue for the schools. The push to reopen has already harmed the teams who appeared in last season's championship game, Clemson (28 players and staff members testing positive) and LSU (30 players in quarantine, with several infected).
Football seems especially dangerous for spreading a respiratory illness, with exhausted, deep-lunged linemen huffing and puffing into each other across the line of scrimmage before each play. Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, who has led the NFL in rushing twice in his four seasons, tested positive for the virus in May. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House coronavirus task force warned last week that it is "very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall." Days later, an annoyed Donald Trump tweeted that Fauci "has nothing to do with NFL Football," insisting play must go on.
It's not hard to see why frauds such as Trump and his sycophant DeSantis would insist on shoving a distraction back in front of our faces, lest we keep paying attention to their dismal failures of leadership during this crisis.
