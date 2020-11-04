It’s the day after the 2020 election, and despite what some people claimed, COVID did not magically disappear because the election is over.
So far, 26 people have died because of COVID-related complications in our four counties. Our local case count is going through the roof, as are cases around the world.
The United Kingdom just instituted a four-week lockdown in hopes of controlling the virus.
New York, which was hit especially hard at the start of the pandemic, got its cases under control by locking down quickly and then taking measured approaches to reopening. But now, cases are beginning to climb again, as are the number of deaths. Hot spots are breaking out, and localized lockdowns have been instituted.
Our area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties has not been hard-hit by the pandemic. Less than 1% of our population has tested positive for the virus so far. And just over two dozen of the 1,700 people who were diagnosed with COVID have died.
But we are sure the families and friends of those 26 people who have succumbed to the virus don’t feel they haven’t been hit hard by the pandemic.
Every person who has died is someone’s mother, father, son, daughter, parent or friend.
That’s why it makes us angry when we see people, especially elected officials, flout the rules that are supposed to help fight this potentially deadly disease.
On Oct. 26, we printed a picture of Bovina Supervisor and Delaware County Board Chairwoman Tina Mole, unmasked and reaching out to shake the hand of a masked Heather Bauer, who was named employee of the month. You can see the hesitation of Bauer as she was reaching out to Mole’s hand. Bauer’s boss, Real Property Tax Services Director Sherri Falcone, standing right next to Mole, was also unmasked.
We cringed when we saw that. Some of our readers did too.
Masks are few and far between at the Delaware County board meetings, which are held inside with doors closed. Even if social distance is maintained during the meetings, masks are rarely used when the distance is not maintained, as shown by our photo.
These are clearly irresponsible actions by people who should know better.
And it isn’t just officials. How many parties and gatherings have been held where masks and social distancing haven’t been enforced? An outbreak at Hartwick College has been traced to a downtown bar. At least a dozen cases in Otsego County were linked to two separate weddings.
How many people still walk into stores without masks, wearing them with their nose hanging out or taking them down when speaking to someone?
We are all getting weary of social distancing and mask wearing. We all want life to get back to normal. The difference is is that responsible people still wear masks, stay socially distant and take proper precautions in hopes of keeping the disease at bay and avoiding another business-destroying lockdown.
If the number of cases continues to soar, that may be where we are headed.
It won’t be the people who are acting responsibly who will be to blame if that happens, it will be those who feel the rules don’t apply to them, and feel their freedom is more important than the health and safety of their communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.