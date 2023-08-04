“You play ball like a girl!”
It’s a line that became famous in the movie “The Sandlot” and was once used as an insult. Today, however, it ought to be taken as a compliment.
The 2023 Women’s World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand with team USA looking to win its third consecutive championship. The entire world — depending on what time zone you live in — gets to watch some of the best athletes on the planet, male or female.
In recent years, the women of the U.S. national team have become just as famous for their actions off the pitch as their play on it. Their mission to achieve equal pay for female professional athletes has made them pioneers in the world of sports.
Female athletes at the highest level of all sports are seeing their stars rise, as they continue to put the lie to statements like, “People don’t watch women’s sports.” It’s past time for them to be compensated appropriately.
A Nielsen report from July details how viewership across nearly all women’s sports has skyrocketed recently.
The 2023 women’s college basketball title game between LSU and Iowa was the first time the women’s final had been televised on a broadcast network since 1995. The game averaged about 10 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever with a viewership increase of 103% from the previous year.
Viewership of the WNBA is up 67% midway through the 2023 season while the audience for the league’s draft increased 42%.
There are several factors behind these meteoric rises, but one of the primary reasons is increased visibility. For the longest time, women’s sports simply weren’t made widely available to viewers.
But with the rise of streaming services combined with word-of-mouth momentum garnered on social media, there are more options than ever before when it comes to watching women’s sports at both the professional and college levels.
A study by the Sports Innovation Lab found that fans of women’s sports are generally ahead of the average sports fan in how they consume media. They actively seek out content on these new platforms, they look to connect with athletes directly either in person or through social media and perhaps most importantly, they support the brands that support women’s sports.
While this growth is impressive and important, it hasn’t led to pay equity for those at the heart of it.
As mentioned earlier, members of the U.S. Women’s National Team have been fighting for equal pay for years and scored a monumental victory last year when they achieved equal compensation from the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Unfortunately, other sports are still lagging well behind when it comes to equal pay between genders.
As of 2022, the average NBA player’s salary was roughly $5.3 million per year. The salary of the average WNBA player, meanwhile, was just $130,000. The discrepancy becomes even larger when looking at the highest-paid players in their respective leagues.
NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry make more than $40 million annually. The salaries of the best WNBA players, like Breanna Stewart, are in the neighborhood of $230,000. Many female basketball players have made the decision to play overseas where they might be able to make more money than they could in America.
A further complication in the push for equal pay is corporate endorsements, which vary wildly from player to player, with the most lucrative ones available to only a select few.
Those sponsorships would be more abundant to female athletes if leagues and governing bodies provided them with the same base salary, media coverage and attendance numbers as their male counterparts.
There’s no good reason why athletes such as Katie Ledecky, Sydney McLaughlin and Alex Morgan — who are doing things no other athletes have done before — should be paid a fraction of what they’re worth.
Progress has been made and continues to be made, but there is still a long way to go when it comes to properly compensating female athletes.
