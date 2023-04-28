Sports team mascots serve a much greater purpose than simply identifying a specific team.
A mascot is a symbol that can act as a unifying force in a community, whether it’s at the professional or high school level. Just think of how “Red Sox Nation” or “Bills Mafia” serve as the identities of those respective fanbases.
In recent years, however, certain mascot names have come under fire for being offensive and insensitive to certain people, specifically the Native American community. And while everything mentioned earlier about how mascots can serve as unifying forces is true, it’s just as true that there are certain names and images that are divisive, and ought to be changed.
New York state finds itself squarely in the spotlight of this debate. On Tuesday, April 18, the New York Board of Regents voted unanimously to ban the use of Native American mascots, team names and logos in public schools. Those school districts that feature such mascots have until the end of the 2024-25 school year to comply or risk losing state aid and jobs.
Nearly 60 school districts in the state currently feature nicknames or mascots that fall under the Native American designation. This area in particular is no stranger to seeing these types of changes.
Hartwick College changed its nickname from the “Indians” to the “Hawks” in 1994. The Afton school district also made the change from “Indians’’ to the “Crimson Knights.” The sports teams in the Richfield Springs and Stamford districts were still using Indians as the nickname for their sports teams for the 2022-23 season.
While the calls for change in New York began to gain serious traction last year, the mascot name change movement has been front and center for a while now, with big changes at the professional level providing the spark.
The Washington Commanders did away with their old nickname in 2020 and were followed a year later by the Cleveland Guardians. These were not insignificant changes, either: Washington had used “Redskins” as their team name since the 1930s, while the Cleveland Indians had been around since 1915. To make those changes considering all the history and familiarity associated with those nicknames speaks to the massive sea change this movement has inspired.
Unsurprisingly, there are many who are not happy about having to make the changes. One of the biggest reasons is a reason that has been mentioned multiple times already: tradition. Alumni of these schools identify themselves as “Indians” or “Warriors” or “Raiders,” as do their communities. They feel that by losing these nicknames they will be losing a part of their history.
Of course, complaining about losing some of your history is not the argument one wants to make to a people that has had its history systematically erased for centuries.
Another argument made against changing names of mascots is money. Implementing new logos and nicknames will mean wholesale changes to the infrastructure of certain schools. Courts will need to be re-made, fields will need to be re-decorated, new merchandise will need to be ordered. As mentioned earlier, however, schools that don’t comply with these new measures risk taking a drastic hit in the wallet in the form of withholding of state assistance which could very well surpass any costs incurred by changing the logos on a court.
There is a legitimate question to be asked regarding which nicknames qualify as offensive. It should go without saying that if a pair of professional sports teams determine that “Redskins” and “Indians” are not appropriate representations of their teams and their fans, that should be good enough for high schools.
But other names like “Warriors”, “Blackhawks”, or “Raiders” don’t necessarily come with a direct relationship to Native American heritage. There is absolutely a discussion to be had about what names and mascots are deemed to be appropriate.
By and large, however, the decision to remove Native American mascots and nicknames is the right one. Tradition is important, but so is respecting the tradition of people different from yourself. New nicknames also bring with them the possibility of making new traditions and new history.
There are many hills important enough to die on. Standing by outdated and insensitive mascot names is not one of them.
