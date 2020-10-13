As the U.S. presidential campaign reaches a crescendo, don’t let it drown out the cries for freedom coming from the east, where power-hungry rulers in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are attempting to cling to power with rigged elections and violent crackdowns.
Anger in Belarus over the stagnant 26-year rule of Alexander Lukashenko came to a boil this summer, when crowds of up to 200,000 began turning out in the streets calling for Lukashenko to step down after a controversial election that the U.S. and European Union haven’t recognized.
Lukashenko claims to have won 80 percent of the vote. But poll workers afterward reported receiving orders to fill out phony ballots for Lukashenko and throw out votes for challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. One worker in Minsk told The Associated Press she was asked to put her signature on a form tabulating the final results — before the votes were even counted, with the totals on the sheet left blank.
Lukashenko insists that his clearly dubious victory is legitimate, and has responded with a brutal crackdown, deploying riot police with stun grenades and clubs in an attempt to crush the rallies. Thousands have been arrested, and the Interior Ministry this week threatened to use live rounds against the crowds. Dozens of journalists have been detained, with many having their equipment seized, and the government recently rescinded credentials for foreign news organizations covering the unrest.
In Kyrgyzstan, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has a much looser grip on power. Unlike many of the young Central Asian republics, Kyrgyzstan has eschewed the strongman model of government many of its neighbors inherited from the Soviet Union. The highly localized, clan-based politics of the country make it difficult for one man to manage, and Jeenbekov, who only took office in 2017 by winning 54 percent of the vote, hasn’t yet managed to consolidate power in the way Lukashenko has.
But like Lukashenko, Jeenbekov presided over a recent election that gave his allies suspiciously favorable results that few consider legitimate. Unlike in Belarus, however, the government didn’t even try to defend the results; Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Commission threw out the results two days after the election after mass outcry. The country’s security apparatus seems reluctant to carry out Jeenbekov’s will as well, with the Interior Ministry slow to adopt a curfew Jeenbekov ordered and police making little effort to quash the protests in the capital Bishkek.
Kyrgyzstan has also been a relative bastion of press freedom in the region, but since Jeenbekov took office the country has sued and deported foreign journalists, and this summer its parliament passed a “fake news” bill that would allow the government to crack down on speech it doesn’t like.
Ordinarily, these are the sorts of conflicts the U.S. could help mediate. But don’t expect Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to stand up for what’s right. The top U.S. diplomat has spent most of his tenure coddling dictators, attempting to provoke a war with Iran and carrying out corrupt errands for President Donald Trump. Just last week, as his re-election campaign’s poll numbers were plummeting, Trump lashed out at Pompeo for not using his office to carry out political hatchet jobs as requested. Pompeo meekly responded by dredging up Hillary Clinton’s emails, telling Fox News: “We’ve got the emails, we’re getting them out. ... I certainly think there’ll be more to see before the election.”
Perhaps when the Trump era has passed, Republicans can get back to a bipartisan sentiment of embracing democracy around the globe, as Ronald Reagan expressed in his still-relevant 1982 “Evil Empire” speech: “Optimism comes less easily today, not because democracy is less vigorous, but because democracy’s enemies have refined their instruments of repression. Yet optimism is in order, because day by day democracy is proving itself to be a not at all fragile flower. The regimes planted by totalitarianism have had more than thirty years to establish their legitimacy. But none — not one regime — has yet been able to risk free elections. Regimes planted by bayonets do not take root.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.