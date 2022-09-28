History is written by the victors.”
That quote is generally attributed to Winston Churchill. We don’t know that he was the first to utter it. There’s truth in it, though, and some of that history is getting a fresh look, these days, to the irritation and even indignation of some, as well as the satisfaction of others.
Cultural inclusivity has made inroads in American society lately, including recognition of the people who were here first.
Major league sports teams have ditched offensive Native American names and more offensive mascots. At all levels, down to our schools, stereotyped Indian names and logos have largely disappeared. A shift in public opinion forced a reimagination of how we picture and treat some of our fellow Americans.
The next battleground seems to be centered around a holiday coming up just more than a week from now.
A proposal to yank the Columbus Day state holiday from the calendar and recast it as “Indigenous People’s Day” is gaining traction at the statehouse.
What a difference in attitudes in a short time! It was not so long ago that school children were taught of the heroic Christopher Columbus, who discovered America. Many of us remember at least the opening stanza of the poem: “In fourteen hundred ninety-two, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.”
Columbus was, indeed, among those who cracked the door for European settlement of the American continents. Our forebears pretty quickly swept aside the people who lived here and, as the victors, wrote the history.
But history is getting a closer look. Long-held myths are being challenged.
“Indigenous People’s Day reimagines Columbus Day and changes a celebration of colonialism into an opportunity to reveal historical truths about the genocide and oppression of indigenous people in the Americas, to organize against current injustices and to celebrate indigenous resistance,” argues legislation authored by Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, and Assemblywoman Marcela Mitaynes, D-Brooklyn.
That doesn’t sit well with many, including Italian-American lawmakers. Columbus, after all, was Italian, though his 1492 mission was done in the service of Spain.
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, is among them. He said Columbus Day should be left intact. He suggested there could be consideration for a separate day to honor Indigenous people.
“Let’s not forget we can’t judge from today’s standards,” Morinello said. “We must consider the time in history. Additionally, we Italians celebrate the bravery of sailing to the unknown and the exploration spirit to determine if the world was flat or round.”
We understand that. The desire to celebrate someone whose work led to the lives we now live is valid. But so is the desire of others to look differently at a historical figure whose actions destroyed the way of life of their ancestors.
Columbus Day remains a federal holiday. But last year President Joe Biden issued a proclamation commemorating the day as Indigenous Peoples Day to recognize “the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples” and remind the federal government of its treaty obligations to tribal nations.
The New York legislation bluntly states: “Christopher Columbus did not discover America.” That is simple truth.
Ideally, we’d like to see a compromise that honors the ancestors of those who got here first and those who later came to make up the majority of the population, flawed though those ancestors might be. But those who favor the status quo need to understand that being descended from the victors does not give them license to ignore real history.
