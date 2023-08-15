At what point is enough enough?
Donald Trump is now a criminal defendant in a fourth case. The former president was charged Monday in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his 2020 general election defeat in that state. That’s on top of other cases involving the mishandling of top secret documents and attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump has denied wrongdoing.
If it weren’t for a well-publicized recording of the defendant’s efforts in Georgia, he’d no doubt deny the conduct that led to the charge, but we’ve all heard the recording of a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the defendant suggested that Raffensperger could “find 11,780 votes” — just enough to overtake Joe Biden.
Trump, a Republican, has described his phone call to Raffensperger as “perfect” and has portrayed the prosecution by the Democratic district attorney as politically motivated.
It’s always an excuse with this guy. It’s always somebody else’s fault. That doesn’t make him unusual among those charged with crimes, but the number of people buying his story and casting aspersions on law enforcement sure does.
This is all more relevant because of the office the defendant once held and hopes to hold again. And that’s where our consternation comes in — of course Republicans want to defeat President Joe Biden and install one of their own in the Oval Office. But is this the best they can do? A guy under criminal indictment in multiple jurisdictions?
Let’s recap:
As reported by The Associated Press, Special counsel Jack Smith (a SUNY Oneonta alumnus) has been leading two federal probes related to Trump, both of which have resulted in charges.
The first charges to result from those investigations came in June when Trump was indicted on charges he mishandled top secret documents at his Florida estate. In all, the defendant faces 40 felonies in the classified documents case. The most serious charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set a trial date of May 20, 2024. If that date holds, it will mean a possible trial will not start until deep into the presidential nominating calendar — maybe after enough delegates have been gained to secure the nomination. The Republican Party could be in the position of having a convicted felon nominated at its national convention.
Not a good look for a party that positions itself as embracing “law and order.”
The defendant was also indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Again, according to AP reporting, the four-count indictment includes charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding: the congressional certification of Biden’s victory. It describes how Trump repeatedly told supporters and others that he had won the election, despite knowing that was false, and how he tried to persuade state officials, Vice President Mike Pence and finally Congress to overturn the legitimate results.
And, in a more mundane case, Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges when he was indicted in New York in March on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters.
At some point, good people, regardless of their politics, have to ask themselves if this man has the character and moral authority to occupy the highest office in our land. Polls suggest not nearly enough of them are.
Republicans should look elsewhere for a nominee. Enough is enough.
